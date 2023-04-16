NBA games on TV (16th April 2023): Which games will be televised today?

The NBA playoffs continue on Sunday night when the LA Lakers meet the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 PM ET. ABC will feature the game on national TV.

At 5:30 PM ET, the Eastern Conference’s top-seed Milwaukee Bucks will start their postseason series against the Miami Heat. NBA on TNT will cover the matchup live while Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun air it locally.

The highly-anticipated LA Clippers versus Phoenix Suns battle commences at 8:00 PM ET. TNT will once again cover the game on national TV while locally available via Bally Sports Arizona, BSSC and ClipperVision.

Riveting basketball action concludes in Denver, where the Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves. TNT will air the game live on national TV at 10:30 PM ET, while ALT and BSN will handle local coverage.

LeBron James will be an underdog for the first time in his NBA career in the first round of the playoffs

LeBron James is playing in the 20th season of his NBA career. James’ Lakers come in as the slight underdogs to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference. This will be the first time in a storied career that he’s not favored to move to the second round.

The Lakers started the season 0-5 and carried a 2-10 win-loss slate after 12 games, tying the worst mark in franchise history. LA spent most of the season stranded between the 10th and 13th spots before trade deadline moves gave them a huge boost.

LA had to punch a ticket to the NBA Playoffs via the Play-in Tournament where they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed. They don’t look like the team that struggled earlier in the season.

The last time LeBron James was an underdog outside of the NBA Finals was in 2018. James' Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors.

The 2018 Conference Semifinals when the Cavs (+165) swept the Raptors 🤯



A right foot injury nearly ended LeBron James’ season. The four-time MVP managed to avoid surgery and has found his rhythm just as the playoffs are about to start. Being an underdog will only add a chip to his shoulder, something the Memphis Grizzlies may have wanted to avoid.

The LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns may be the most intriguing first-round series in the Western Conference

The LA Clippers are still waiting for Paul George's return when they square off against the Phoenix Suns in the first round. George is dealing with a sprained right knee and will not be available for Game 1. There is hope, however, that he will return at some point in the series.

The Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. They still have two-time NBA Finals MVP winner Kawhi Leonard, former MVP Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Bones Hyland and Nic Batum.

However, the Suns have Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. They have a retooled bench that could be just enough to keep their Fab Four fresh enough to win them any series.

Without George, the Suns are the clear favorites. If “Playoff P” returns they will greatly improve their chances of pulling an upset.

