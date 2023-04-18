NBA games on TV (18th April 2023): Which games will be televised today?

The NBA playoffs resume on Tuesday night for six teams. A series of game 2s will happen today, starting with a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET.

NBA TV will handle national coverage while NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Atlanta are the local channels to watch out for.

At 7:30 PM ET, the New York Knicks will be looking to grab a 2-0 series lead despite playing again on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

TNT will feature the game on national TV while Bally Sports Ohio and MSG Network will handle local coverage.

The heavily-favored Phoenix Suns will try to even their series with the Paul George-less LA Clippers at 10:00 PM ET. TNT will once again air the game on national TV while Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South California and ClipperVision locally cover the same game.

The Boston Celtics can’t get lazy against the Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics played a tale of two halves in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. Boston overwhelmed Atlanta in the first 24 minutes of the game with a score of 74-44. It looked like the game was already over before the gritty Hawks came out with guns blazing in the second half.

After pounding out the Hawks with 74 first-half points, the Celtics could only muster 38 in the second half. Meanwhile, Atlanta nearly spoiled Boston’s great start by pouring in 55 points in the last two quarters.

Jayson Tatum had 21 points during the Cs’ blistering heart but coughed up just four the rest of the game. Boston was led by Jaylen Brown, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. He also had six turnovers, which he said was due to his wounded hand that split open again.

Brown’s hand has been re-examined and he’s available to play. The NBA All-Star forward admitted that he will have constant grip issues as the game gets underway.

The defending NBA Eastern Conference champs now know that they can’t get lazy against the Atlanta Hawks. They will have to go start strong and try to end the game even stronger.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss in Game 1 to the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers never wilted when the Phoenix Suns grabbed a nine-point lead in the third quarter of Game 1. Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Norman Powell showed veteran poise on the road.

Before Sunday’s loss, the Suns had gone 8-0 with Kevin Durant in the lineup. They will have to get back to winning ways to avoid going down 0-2 when the series shifts to Los Angeles.

Durant played a game-high 45 minutes and finished with 27 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. As great as the former NBA MVP was in the game, he could have been more impactful, particularly in the closing stages of the game.

Kawhi Leonard carried the Clippers on his shoulders when the game was on the line. Kevin Durant will need to do the same in Game 2.

