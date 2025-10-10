NBA GMs show sky-high confidence in Victor Wembanyama in latest survey

Heading into the 2025 NBA season, most analysts predicted Victor Wembanyama to be a top 10 player in the league. Despite an eight-month layoff due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, people covering the NBA are bullish about his comeback season. Team GMs, with training camp in full blast, share the same projections for the now 7-foot-5 superstar.In the latest survey of NBA GMs, the Frenchman received lofty projections. The San Antonio Spurs center received 7% of the votes for players who could win the 2025-26 MVP. This is the highest consideration Wembanyama has received in his career.Although he ranked fourth, the only players ahead of him are the who’s who of NBA basketball. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic topped the list with 67% while Luka Doncic came in second with 10%. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received 8% of the votes to repeat.For the most versatile player in the NBA distinction, Victor Wembanyama finished tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo with 30% of the votes. Last season, Wemby came in tied for third with Kevin Durant (10% votes), just behind Antetokounmpo (30%) and LeBron James (20%)As excited as NBA GMs are for Wembanyama’s immediate future, they have even higher hopes for him in the future. Wemby received an overwhelming 83% of votes when team executives were asked to name the player they would build a franchise around. SGA got 13% for second place, while Jokic ranked third with 3%. This is the second time Wembanyama won this projection by a landslide (77% last season).NBA GMs see more dominance from Victor Wembanyama on defenseLast season, Victor Wembanyama got much love from NBA GMs for his defense. He ranked No. 1 with 40% votes from league executives as the best defender in the league. Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert and Jrue Holiday were tied for second with 10%.This time, the correspondents overwhelmingly voted Wemby to remain as the top defender with 80% votes. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and Gobert were runner-ups with 7% votes.Unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama, now listed by the Spurs as 7-foot-5, a two-inch increase from last season’s height, is considered the best interior defender. After leading the league in blocks over the past two seasons, NBA GMs gave him an 80% vote as the best defender inside the shaded lane.Wembanyama doubled his percentage vote this season compared to the 2024-25 campaign.