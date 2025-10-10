NBA GMs show sky-high confidence in Victor Wembanyama in latest survey

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:37 GMT
NBA: Guangzhou Loong-Lions at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
NBA GMs show sky-high confidence in Victor Wembanyama in latest survey. [photo: Imagn]

Heading into the 2025 NBA season, most analysts predicted Victor Wembanyama to be a top 10 player in the league. Despite an eight-month layoff due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, people covering the NBA are bullish about his comeback season. Team GMs, with training camp in full blast, share the same projections for the now 7-foot-5 superstar.

In the latest survey of NBA GMs, the Frenchman received lofty projections. The San Antonio Spurs center received 7% of the votes for players who could win the 2025-26 MVP. This is the highest consideration Wembanyama has received in his career.

Although he ranked fourth, the only players ahead of him are the who’s who of NBA basketball. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic topped the list with 67% while Luka Doncic came in second with 10%. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received 8% of the votes to repeat.

For the most versatile player in the NBA distinction, Victor Wembanyama finished tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo with 30% of the votes. Last season, Wemby came in tied for third with Kevin Durant (10% votes), just behind Antetokounmpo (30%) and LeBron James (20%)

As excited as NBA GMs are for Wembanyama’s immediate future, they have even higher hopes for him in the future. Wemby received an overwhelming 83% of votes when team executives were asked to name the player they would build a franchise around. SGA got 13% for second place, while Jokic ranked third with 3%. This is the second time Wembanyama won this projection by a landslide (77% last season).

NBA GMs see more dominance from Victor Wembanyama on defense

Last season, Victor Wembanyama got much love from NBA GMs for his defense. He ranked No. 1 with 40% votes from league executives as the best defender in the league. Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert and Jrue Holiday were tied for second with 10%.

This time, the correspondents overwhelmingly voted Wemby to remain as the top defender with 80% votes. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and Gobert were runner-ups with 7% votes.

Unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama, now listed by the Spurs as 7-foot-5, a two-inch increase from last season’s height, is considered the best interior defender. After leading the league in blocks over the past two seasons, NBA GMs gave him an 80% vote as the best defender inside the shaded lane.

Wembanyama doubled his percentage vote this season compared to the 2024-25 campaign.

About the author
Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
