NBA Governers reportedly approve policy prohibiting teams from resting 2 star players

The NBA Board of Governors has reportedly approved the policy limiting teams from resting two All-Star players. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported about the issue first.

"NBA Board of Governors has approved new policy that a team is unable to rest two star players in the same game moving forward, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A star is defined as someone who has made All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons," wrote Charania.

Load management in the NBA has become a significant issue over the last few seasons. Teams rested all their key players, especially toward the end of the season or on back-to-backs, which impacted viewership and revenues. Fans of the sport will be more excited than anyone to learn about this, especially the ones who frequently go to the arena to see their teams in action.

Meanwhile, this also keeps the competition alive during the regular season. The league seems to have taken several steps to ensure fans have enough to look forward to before the business end of the tournament kicks by also announcing an NBA In-Season tournament, a rendition of European soccer's Champions League competition.