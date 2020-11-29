The NBA Hall of Fame ceremony will be held in Springfield, Massachusetts between May 13-15, 2021. This year's NBA Hall of Fame class features the late Kobe Bryant, San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, along with Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett.

Other notable inductees in this NBA Hall of Fame star-ridden class include WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, two-time NBA champion head coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, two-time Associated Press College Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens and former FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann.

In this article, we try to capture the spirit of their games and get an overview of their careers

Kobe Bryant's NBA Hall of Fame Career

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Memorialized Across L.A. In Murals

The Mamba was and will always be one of the most important and inspirational figures in the sport of basketball. He is now being immortalized by being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Kobe Bryant embodied being the hardest worker in the room. He was all about going that extra mile, doing the extra inch to gain any advantage over his competitors. He preached the skill of hard work and inspired a whole generation to believe in their abilities and strive for greatness.

He was one of the greatest competitors who stepped on the court and made sure his impact was felt on both sides of the ball. He is ranked 4th on the NBA’s career points list (33,643). We congratulate posthumously 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/dw9WOlt1Gj — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

His career achievements include being an 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-16) and 11-time All-NBA First Team selection (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006-13). As an All-Star, he won the All-Star game MVP trophy four times (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011). He was also a five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010), the 2008 NBA MVP and Finals MVP twice (2009, 2010).

He famously scored the second-most points in a single game in NBA history (81), led the NBA in total points for four seasons (2003, 2006, 2007, 2008), and ranks fourth on the NBA’s career points list (33,643).

Often celebrated for his offensive prowess, Bryant was also a nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member (2000, 2003, 2004, 2006-11). With USA Basketball, Kobe Bryant won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

(All stats and awards as per NBA.com)

Tim Duncan's NBA Hall of Fame career

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards

The Big fundamental played for the San Antonio Spurs his entire career. He was the heart and soul of the Spurs organization. Widely considered to be the greatest power forward of all time, he was known for his defense and consistent scoring in the post. His decorated career is highly deserving of its spot in the NBA Hall of Fame.

This man knew what it took to win games. He is the only player in NBA History with 1,000 or more wins with one team. He is ranked in the top 10 for NBA all-time rebounds and block leaders. We congratulate 5x NBA Champion Tim Duncan. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/G4hRAuLsxs — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

His career accomplishments include being a 15-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-11, 2013, 2015) and an eight-time member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team (1999-2003, 2005, 2007, 2008).

He is also a five-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), having earned Finals MVP three times (1999, 2003, 2005). In 2002 and 2003, he was named NBA MVP and in 1998 he won Rookie of the Year.

Duncan is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team, which he amassed in his 19 years with the Spurs. He is ranked in the top 10 for NBA all-time rebounds and block leaders.

As a college athlete at Wake Forest, Duncan earned ACC Player of the Year and was a unanimous First Team All-American in 1996 and 1997. In 1997, he also collected the Wooden, Naismith, Rupp, and Oscar Robertson Awards, while being named AP College Player of the Year.

(All stats and awards as per NBA.com)

Kevin Garnett's NBA Hall of Fame career

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The big-ticket, the real savage 21, Kevin Garnett was one of the most intense players to play in the NBA. He was renowned as a defensive force and an offensive monster.

Coming straight out of high school, KG quickly rose through the ranks to become a superstar in the NBA. He is considered to be one of the greatest power forwards, if not the greatest power forward, to ever play in the NBA. Some even say that he was destined to be in the NBA Hall of Fame from the first time he stepped on the NBA basketball court.

Introducing...



HALL OF FAMER KEVIN GARNETT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HP9n5hRU9D — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 4, 2020

KG achieved everything he could have wished for in his career. Garnett is a 15-time NBA All-Star (1997-1998, 2000-11, 2013) and 2008 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics widely regarded for his passion and intensity on the court.

A nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection (2000-05, 2008-09, 2011), he led the league in rebounds for four consecutive seasons (2004-2007) and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

While playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2004, Garnett led the league in total points, field goals made, and total rebounds while earning NBA MVP. He is ranked ninth in NBA’s all-time leaders for rebounds.

With USA Basketball, Garnett earned an Olympic gold medal in 2000. Garnett played 21 NBA seasons and is currently ranked fourth in all-time minutes played (50,418).

(All stats and awards as per NBA.com)

With these generational legends being inducted into this year's Hall of Fame this is sure to be one of the most spectacular NBA Hall of Fame inductions of all time.

