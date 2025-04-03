NBA Hall of Famer cracks up at LeBron James's WWE ring smackdown of Stephen A. Smith in viral video

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady couldn't help but react to a funny video of LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith on social media. James and Smith have been feuding since LeBron confronted Stephen during the LA Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on March 6.

Ad

James got into a heated argument with Smith after hearing about the sports analyst's criticism of his son, Bronny James. Their feud has since evolved into pettiness as Stephen and LeBron have been trading jabs on either social media or on TV.

Owing to the heat they generated, fans are now recreating their beef through video games such as WWE 2K25. A video of LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith wrestling each other in the squared circle went viral on Instagram. NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady took notice of the video and expressed his emotions in the comment section. T-Mac commented with a plethora of laughing emojis.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

LeBron James locked in with teammates amid issues with Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on the verge of securing a playoff spot this season. Amid ongoing beef with Stephen A. Smith, the King remains locked in and focused on the goal. Fortunately for LeBron, the Luka Doncic trade worked in his favor as the Lakers have skyrocketed through the Western Conference's standings since his arrival.

Ad

Speaking to Steve Nash on Mind The Game, James expressed his thoughts on having a new duo like Doncic by his side. LeBron also mentioned how Austin Reaves has become a solid third option for the team and has efficiently supported the Lakers' All-Star duo.

“Understanding how great Luka is, how ‘on the rise’ Austin is, I can do things that affect the game still, that benefits our team," James said. "Now what I do best is even more unlocked. You're givingeme a pocket pass and now I’m playing a 4v3 game where I have received the ball from Luka or AR in the pocket. I'm going to pick you apart, you know.”

The LA Lakers are sitting in fourth place with a 46-29 record. With seven games remaining in their season, they still have enough time to secure the second seed in the NBA Playoffs. That's given the Lakers can remain perfect or win the majority of their remaining games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback