NBA HOFer shocked to be in top 3 of elite shooting list with LeBron James and 10x All-Star, expects it to be short-lived

NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was left stunned upon discovering that he ranks in the top three of an elite 3-point shooting statistic, alongside fellow Hall of Famer Ray Allen and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Miller learned about his place on the list of NBA players with the most games featuring at least one 3-pointer through an Instagram post by ClutchPoints.

Sharing his reaction in his Instagram Stories, Miller expressed shock that he was still among the top three and acknowledged that his spot wouldn't last much longer.

Reggie Miller shocked to be in top 3 of elite shooting stat

“The fact that I’m even on this list in today’s modern NBA is astonishing,” he said. “Will be very short lived soon.”

As of Wednesday, LeBron James leads the list with 1,448 games. Ray Allen, a 10-time All-Star, follows closely behind with 1,447, while Miller holds third place with 1,113.

Rounding out the top five are Vince Carter (1,085) and Jason Terry (1,060). Among active players, James Harden ranks 10th with 1,009, while the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, Steph Curry, sits in 12th with 962.

Iconic shooter calls Reggie Miller ‘the greatest to ever shoot it’

In December, Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson climbed into the top five on the all-time 3-pointers made list, surpassing Reggie Miller.

Reflecting on the milestone, Thompson honored Miller as the “greatest to ever shoot it.”

“One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie,” Thompson wrote.

"That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt! Thanks for the blueprint OG!”

His statement sparked debate, as some saw it as a snub of his former Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow Splash Brother, Steph Curry. Thompson later clarified his words.

“Lemme clarify. I wrote this caption with my childhood in mind. And at the time Reggie was the standard for off guards and off ball movement along with shot making,” Thompson said.

“We all know 30 is the (GOAT) shooter.”

Curry is now just 43 3-pointers away from becoming the first player in NBA history to reach the 4,000 mark. Trailing him on the all-time list are James Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, Thompson and Miller.

