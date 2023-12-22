NBA HoopGrids answers for Dec. 22: Which players earned All-Defensive team honors and played for Nets and Celtics?

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues for Grids 1 and 2 of the NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 1 is for players who had 50+ blocks in a season and also played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Ed Davis and Shawn Bradley are two of the answers here. Davis played for the Nets during the 2018-19 season. He had six seasons where he had at least 50 blocks.

Bradley, meanwhile, had roughly two seasons with the New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-6 Bradley never had less than 50 blocks in his entire career in the NBA.

Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids is for players who earned All-Defensive team honors and also played for the Nets.

One of the answers should be Alonzo Mourning. The Hall of Famer played two seasons for the New Jersey Nets to two All-NBA Defensive teams. “Zo” was also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

P.J. Brown is another answer to Cell 2. Brown spent three seasons with the Nets and was a member of the All-NBA Defensive team three times in his career.

Answers to the rest of the Dec. 22 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 3 - A former teammate of Kevin Garnett who also played for the Brooklyn Nets: Andrei Kirilenko and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Kirilenko, Bogdanovic and Garnett were all teammates with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2014-15 season.

Cell 4 - A player with 50 blocks in a season and played for the Boston Celtics: Jared Sullinger and Eric Montross.

Sullinger played four seasons for the Celtics with one 50-block season. Montross wore Celtic green for nearly two seasons and had two campaigns where he had at least 50 blocks.

Cell 5 - A player named to an All-NBA Defensive team and also played for the Celtics: Larry Bird and Quinn Buckner.

Larry Bird is best known for his plays on the offensive end for the Boston Celtics. “Larry Legend,” however, was chosen to three All-NBA Defensive teams.

Buckner, Bird’s teammate for three seasons in Boston, was a four-time All-NBA Defensive team member. Both are superb answers to Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cell 6 - Kevin Garnett’s former teammate who played for the Boston Celtics: Fab Melo and Wally Szczerbiak

Melo played six games for the Celtics during the 2012-13 season. Garnett was one of his teammates. Wally Szczerbiak played with the former MVP for several seasons in Minnesota before taking his talents to Boston.

Cell 7 - A player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and had 50+ blocks in a season: Cole Aldrich and Sam Mitchell.

Aldrich is an excellent answer to Cell 7 of the NBA HoopGrids as he spent two seasons in Minnesota. He also had two seasons with at least 50 blocks.

Sam Mitchell had 10+ years with the Timberwolves and had two seasons with over 50 blocks.

Cell 8 - A player who earned All-NBA Defensive team selection and played for the Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley and Theo Ratliff are perfect Cell 8 answers to the NBA HoopGrids. Beverley is a three-time member of All-Defensive teams and spent one season with the Timberwolves. Ratliff, a three-time blocks champ, had 11 campaigns with over 50 rejections. The big man was in Minnesota for one year.

Cell 9 - A teammate of Kevin Garnett who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyus Jones and Doug West are just two of Garnett’s former teammates who played for the Timberwolves. Both are excellent Cell 9 answers to the NBA HoopGrids.

Jones was in Minnesota in Garnett’s last year in the NBA while West played alongside “KG” for three seasons.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed Dec. 22 NBA HoopGrids