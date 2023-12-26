NBA HoopGrids answers for Dec. 26: Which players had 25+ point games in the playoffs and played in the 1990s?

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

Here’s today’s grid:

Clues for Grids 1, 2 and 3 of the NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 1 is a player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Nick Van Exel and DeMarcus Cousins are two of the answers here. Van Exel nearly had four seasons in Denver and played one year with the Warriors. Cousins, meanwhile, spent a season each with the Nuggets and the Warriors.

Cell 2 is a player who played for the Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

Raef LaFrentz and Facundo Campazzo fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids. LaFrentz had four seasons in Denver and two in Dallas. Campazzo had three seasons in the league, two with the Nuggets and one with the Mavericks.

Cell 3 is a player who played in the 1990s and also suited up for the Denver Nuggets.

Rodney Rogers and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf are two such players who fit the description. Rogers was drafted by the Nuggets in 1993 and played two seasons for them. The sharpshooting Abdul-Rauf entered the NBA in 2000 and played his first six seasons in the league in Denver.

Answers to the rest of the Dec. 26 NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 4 is a player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

Ish Smith and Jason Richardson had stints with the Suns and Warriors. Smith has played for 13 teams, two of which were the Suns and the Warriors. Richardson played in Golden State for six seasons and three in Phoenix.

Cell 5 is a player who suited up for the Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

Isaiah Thomas and JaVale McGee are popular answers to Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids. The diminutive Thomas spent one season each in Phoenix and Dallas. McGee played two seasons for the Mavericks and one with the Suns.

Cell 6 is a player who played in the 1990s and also suited up for the Phoenix Suns

Antonio McDyess and Shawn Marion fit the bill. McDyess was the No. 2 pick in the 1995 NBA Draft and played two seasons with the Suns. Marion was drafted by Phoenix ninth overall in 1999. He spent nearly a decade with the team and remains a fan favorite.

Cell 7 is a player with a 25+ point game in the playoffs and also suited up for the Warriors.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are the popular answers. But Earl Boykins and Leandro Barbosa also had the same accomplishment. On May 2, 2005, Boykins had 32 points for the Warriors versus the San Antonio Spurs. Barbosa had four games with at least 25 points in the postseason and also played for Golden State.

Cell 8 is a player with a 25+ point game in the playoffs and also suited up for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki are the popular answers. DeAndre Jordan and Michael Finley are also options for Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids. Jordan had two such games and also suited up for the Mavericks. Finley had nearly a decade-long stay in Dallas and had 15 games with at least 25 points in the playoffs.

Cell 9 is a player who played in the 1990s and had at least one 25+ point game in the playoffs

LaPhonso Ellis and Allen Iverson are answers to this question. Ellis entered the NBA in 1992 and had two games with at least 25 points in the playoffs. The legendary Iverson was picked No. 1 by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996. “AI” had 49 25+ point games in the postseason.

Here's the completed Dec. 26 NBA HoopGrids

The filled-out NBA HoopGrids