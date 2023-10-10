NBA HoopGrids answers for October 10: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

October 10 HoopGrids

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 3 - A Hall of Famer who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 4 - A player who averaged under 5 PPG in a season and also suited up for the LA Lakers

Cell 5 - A player who averaged under 5 PPG in a season and also suited up for the Brooklyn Nets

Cell 6 - A Hall of Famer who also averaged under 5 PPG in a season

Cell 7 - A player who scored 1500+ points in a season and also suited up for the Lakers

Cell 8 - A player who scored 1500+ points in a season and also suited up for the Nets

Cell 9 - A Hall of Famer who scored 1500+ points in a season

Answers to the October 10 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Kendall Marshall, Wesley Matthews, Michael Beasley and Swen Nater. They all played for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers.

Keith Van Horn, Jevon Carter, Armen Gilliam, Stephen Jackson and Elliot Perry had stints with the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Gary Payton, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Lanier and Moses Malone are Hall of Famers who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Cell 3 of today’s grid is where they belong.

Cell 4 could be Steve Blake, Matt Ryan, Mark Landsberger, Trevor Wilson and Davon Reed. They played for the LA Lakers and also averaged under 5 PPG in a season.

Joe Kleine, Buck Williams, Mile Ilic, Yinka Dare and Darius Morris averaged under 5 PPG in a season and also played for the Brooklyn Nets. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Dominique Wilkins, Ben Wallace, Pat Riley, Phil Jackson and Dikembe Mutombo are Hall of Famers who averaged under 5 PPG in a season. Cell 6 is where they belong.

Cell 7 could be Mychal Thompson, Brook Lopez, Jamaal Wilkes, Lou Williams and Carmelo Anthony. They scored 1500+ points in a season and also played for the LA Lakers.

Kendall Gill, Mikal Bridges, Kenny Anderson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 1500+ points in a season. They also suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, making them excellent answers for Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Drazen Petrovic, Ray Allen, Nate Thurmond, Dave Bing, Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird are Hall of Famers who scored 1500+ points in a season. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 10 NBA HoopGrids