NBA HoopGrids answers for October 11: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Nuggets and Houston Rockets

Cell 3 - A player named to an All-Rookie team and also played for the Nuggets

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Celtics

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Mavericks and Rockets

Cell 6 - A player named to an All-Rookie team and also played for the Mavericks

Cell 7 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Boston Celtics

Cell 8 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Houston Rockets

Cell 9 - A top-10 draft pick who was named to an All-Rookie team

Answers to the October 11 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be PJ Dozier, Ron Mercer and Todd Lichti. They played for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

Kenneth Faried, Juwan Howard and Eldridge Recasner suited up for the Nuggets and Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Dikembe Mutombo, Calvin Natt, Jusuf Nurkic, Andre Miller and Nick Van Exel were all named to All-Rookie teams and played for the Denver Nuggets. Cell 3 is where they are suited best.

Cell 4 could be Shane Larkin, Sam Cassell, Antoine Walker and Bruno Sundov. They all played for the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

Tyson Chandler, Kevin Willis, Tyronn Lue and Samuel Dalembert suited up for the Mavericks and Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Dennis Smith Jr., Jay Vincent, Jason Terry, Tim Hardaway and Caron Butler were named to All-Rookie teams and played for the Dallas Mavericks. Cell 6 is where they belong.

Cell 7 could be Jaylen Brown, Frank Ramsey, Marcus Smart, Rasheed Wallace and Kenny Anderson. They were former top-10 NBA draft picks who also played for the Boston Celtics.

D.J. Augustin, Rudy Tomjanovich, Russell Westbrook and Shane Battier were former top-10 NBA draft picks who also played for the Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Jahlil Okafor, Eric Montross, Chris Bosh, Brandon Jennings and Jayson Tatum were top-10 NBA draft picks who were named to All-Rookie teams. Cell 9 is where they belong.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

