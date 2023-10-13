NBA HoopGrids answers for October 13: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 3 - A player drafted by a team but never played for them and also suited up for the Miami Heat

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Knicks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Bulls and 76ers

Cell 6 - A player drafted by a team but never played for them and also suited up for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 7 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and also had a single-digit jersey #

Cell 8 - A player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and also had a single-digit jersey #

Cell 9 - A player drafted by a team but never played for them and also had single-digit jersey #

Answers to the October 13 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Eddy Curry, Michael Doleac and Michael Beasley. They all played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Ike Austin, Jim Jackson and Clarence Weatherspoon had stints with the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Bobby Jones, Manute Bol and Shabazz Napier were all drafted by teams they didn’t play for but suited up for the Miami Heat. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Joakim Noah, Luc Longley and Larry Hughes. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and the Knicks.

Andres Nocioni, Thaddeus Young and Nazr Mohammed had stints with the Bulls and 76ers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Scottie Pippen, Tyrus Thomas, Tony Bradley and Jimmer Fredette were drafted by teams they didn’t play for but suited up for the Chicago Bulls. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be John Starks, Obi Toppin, Walter McCarty and Patrick Ewing. They wore single-digit jersey numbers and also played for the New York Knicks.

Samuel Dalembert, Andre Iguodala, Allen Iverson and John Salmons wore single-digit jersey numbers and also played for the Philadelphia 76ers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today's grid.

Chris Webber, Kawhi Leonard, Stephon Marbury and Immanuel Quickley were drafted by teams they never played for. They also wore single-digit jersey numbers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 13 NBA HoopGrids