NBA HoopGrids answers for October 15: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See here for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the 76ers and Phoenix Suns

Cell 3 - A player with 1000+ career blocks and also played for the Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Raptors

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Magic and Suns

Cell 6 - A player with 1000+ career blocks and also played for the Orlando Magic

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Toronto Raptors

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Thunder and Phoenix Suns

Cell 9 - A player with 1000+ career blocks and also played for the Thunder

Answers to the October 15 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Marco Belinelli, Eric Montross, P.J. Tucker and Benoit Benjamin. They all played for the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Isaiah Canaan, Mario Elie, De’Anthony Melton and Armen Gilliam suited up for the 76ers and Phoenix Suns. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Darryll Dawkins, Rick Mahorn, Andre Drummond and Andrew Lang have 1000+ career blocks and also played for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Jodie Meeks, Dee Brown, Hedo Turkoglu and Mickael Pietrus. They all played for the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Dennis Scott, Jud Buechler, Elfrid Payton and Dennis Scott had stints with the Magic and Phoenix Suns. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Shawn Kemp, Ben Wallace, Adonal Foyle and Bo Outlaw have 1000+ career blocks and also played for the Orlando Magic. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Patrick Patterson, Reggie Evans, Jelani McCoy and Rick Brunson. They all played for the OKC Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

Dennis Johnson, Eddie Johnson, Xavier McDaniel and Maurice Lucas had stints with the Thunder and Phoenix Suns. Any of them fit well in today’s grid.

Patrick Ewing, Elden Campbell, Jack Sikma and Kevin Durant have 1000+ career blocks and also played for the OKC Thunder. They are answers to Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Hoopgrids:

The completed October 15 NBA HoopGrids