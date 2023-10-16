NBA HoopGrids answers for October 16: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 3 - A player who played for just the Timberwolves in his entire basketball career

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Bucks and Pelicans

Cell 6 - A player who just played for the Bucks in his entire NBA career

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Heat and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 9 - A player who just played for the Miami Heat in his entire NBA career

Answers to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Michael Beasley, Shelden Williams and Derrick Williams. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

Anthony Brown, Wesley Johnson and Mike James suited up for the Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Wendell Moore Jr., Igor Rakocevic, Robbie Hummel and Jordan McLaughlin played for just the Minnesota Timberwolves in their respective NBA careers. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Chris Copeland, Marshall Plumlee, Beno Udrih and Kurt Thomas. They all played for the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

Tony Snell, Greivis Vasquez and Tim Frazier suited up for the Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Bonzie Colson, MarJon Beauchamp and Lindell Wigginton have played for just the Milwaukee Bucks in their entire NBA careers. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Mike Bibby, Amar’e Stoudemire and Trevor Ariza. They all played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Solomon Hill, James Johnson and Chris Andersen suited up for the Heat and New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 today’s grid.

Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain have only played for the Miami Heat in their respective NBA careers. They are Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 16 NBA HoopGrids