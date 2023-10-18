NBA HoopGrids answers for October 18: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 - A player who played in the 2010s and also suited up for the Nuggets

Cell 3 - A player with six three-pointers in one regular-season game also played for the Denver Nuggets.

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Pistons.

Cell 5 - A player who played in the 2010s and also suited up for the Celtics

Cell 6 - A player with six three-pointers in one regular-season game and also played for the Boston Celtics

Cell 7 - A player with 500+ career blocks and also played for the Detroit Pistons

Cell 8 - A player who played in the 2010s with 500+ career blocks

Cell 9 - A player with six three-pointers in one game and also with 500+ career blocks

Answers to the October 18 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Rodney White, Antonio McDyess and Steve Blake. They all played for the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.

Linas Kleiza, Aaron Brooks, Ty Lawson and Nate Robinson played in the 2010s and also suited up for the Nuggets. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids

Voshon Lenard, Randy Foye and Chauncey Billups made six three-pointers in one regular-season game and also played for the Denver Nuggets. Cell 3 is where they belong.

Cell 4 could be Eric Montross, Aaron Baynes and Mike James. They all played for the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

Fab Melo, Chris Babb, Tony Allen and Eddie House played in the 2010s and also suited up for the Celtics. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Dana Barros, Stephon Marbury, Dee Brown and Isaiah Thomas made six three-pointers in one regular-season game and also played for the Boston Celtics. Cell 6 is where they belong.

Cell 7 could be Theo Ratliff, John Henson, James Edwards and Andre Drummond. They have 500+ career blocks and also played for the Detroit Pistons.

Alex Len, Hassan Whiteside, Al Horford and Tyson Chandler played in the 2010s and have 500+ career blocks. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Rashard Lewis, Jeff Green, Manute Bol and Dirk Nowitzki. They have 500+ career blocks and also hit six three-pointers in one regular-season game. Cell 9 is where they belong.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 18 NBA HoopGrids