NBA HoopGrids answers for October 19: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

See below for today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Hornets and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - A former teammate of Tim Duncan who also suited up for the Hornets

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Spurs and Bulls

Cell 6 - A former teammate of Tim Duncan who also played for the San Antonio Spurs

Cell 7 - An NBA All-Star who also played for the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 8 - An NBA All-Star who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell - 9 A former teammate of Tim Duncan who was also an All-Star

Answers to the October 19 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Jeremy Lin, Theo Ratliff and Chucky Brown. They all played for the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.

Eddie Robinson, Garrett Temple and Acie Law had stints with the Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell.

Tony Massenburg, Stephen Jackson and Tony Parker were former teammates of Tim Duncan who also played for the Charlotte Hornets. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Steven Smith, Antoine Carr and Kevin Willis. They all played for the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

Doug McDermott, Mark Bryant and Ron Mercer had stints with the Spurs and Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Aron Baynes, Patty Mills and Speedy Claxton were former teammates of Tim Duncan who also played for the San Antonio Spurs. They are Cell 6 answers.

Expand Tweet

Cell 7 could be Elton Brand, Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Kyle Korver. They were All-Stars who also played for the Atlanta Hawks.

Metta World Peace, B.J. Armstrong and John Starks were All-Stars who also played for the Chicago Bulls. Cell 8 is where they belong.

Kevin Willis, David Robinson and Tracy McGrady were All-Stars who once played alongside Tim Duncan. They fit well in Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Herer's the completed October 19 NBA HoopGrids