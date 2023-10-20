NBA HoopGrids answers for October 20: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

Clues to the October 20 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who played in the 2020s and also suited up for the Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - A player who played in the 2020s and also suited up for the Toronto Raptors

Cell 3 - A player who played in the 2020s and also suited up for the Utah Jazz

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Nets

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and Nets

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and Raptors

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and Jazz

Cell 7 - At least a two-time NBA All-Star who also played for the Brooklyn Nets

Cell 8 - At least a two-time NBA All-Star who also played for the Toronto Raptors

Cell 9 - At least a two-time NBA All-Star who also played for the Utah Jazz

Answers to the October 20 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Bojan Bogdanovic, Garett Temple and Bruce Brown as answers. They are playing in the 2020s and also suited up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Alex Len, Juancho Hernangomez and Khem Birch are playing in the 2020s and suited up for the Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Luka Samanic, Dante Exum and Eric Paschall are playing in the 2020s and also suited up for the Utah Jazz. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could have Dwayne Schintzius, Kenny Anderson and Jeff Green as answers. They all played for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Eric Williams, Dee Brown and Milt Palacio had stints with the Celtics and Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Blue Edwards, Tom Gugliotta and Tony Massenburg played for the Celtics and Utah Jazz. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could have Micheal Ray Robinson, Deron Williams and Alonzo Mourning as answers. They were at least two-time All-Stars who also played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Chauncey Billups, Peja Stojakovic and Tracy McGrady were at least two-time All-Stars who had stints with the Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Jeff Malone, Pete Maravich and Spencer Haywood were at least two-time All-Stars who suited up for the Utah Jazz. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids

The completed October 20 HoopGrids