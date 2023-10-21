NBA HoopGrids answers for October 21: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 5+ RPG in a season and also played for the LA Lakers

Cell 4 - A player with 1000+ career steals and also played for the Pistons

Cell 5 - A player with 1000+ career steals and also played for the Bulls

Cell 6 - A player with 1000+ career steals and also averaged 5+ RPG in a season

Cell 7 - A former teammate of Dennis Rodman who also played for the Detroit Pistons

Cell 8 - A former teammate of Dennis Rodman who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 9 - A former teammate of Dennis Rodman who averaged 5+ RPG in a season

Answers to the October 21 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Sekou Doumbouya, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Svi Mykhailliuk. They all played for the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

Mac McClung, Jannero Pargo and Horace Grant had stints with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Spencer Haywood, Swen Nater and Mitch Kupchak averaged 5+ RPG in a season and also played for the LA Lakers. Cell 3 is where they suit best.

Cell 4 could be Tracy McGrady, Caron Butler and Grant Hill. They all have 1000+ career steals and also played for the Detroit Pistons.

Metta World Peace, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan had 1000+ career steals and also suited up for the Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Expand Tweet

Dirk Nowitzki, Hakeem Olajuwon and Antoine Walker averaged 5+ RPG in a season and also have 1000+ career steals. Cell 6 of today’s grid is where they suit best.

Cell 7 could be Cedric Ceballos, Adrian Dantley and John Long. They were former teammates of Dennis Rodman who also played for the Detroit Pistons.

Dickey Simpkins, Robert Parish and Randy Brown once played alongside Rodman with the Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Michael Finley, Eddie Jones and Dale Ellis were former teammates of Dennis Rodman and averaged 5+ RPG in a season. Cell 9 is where they suit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 21 NBA HoopGrids