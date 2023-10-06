NBA HoopGrids answers for October 6: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - A player who played in the 2000s and also suited up for the Timberwolves

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Bulls

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the 76ers and Heat

Cell 6 - A player who played in the 2000s and also suited up for the 76ers

Cell 7 - A teammate of Jimmy Butler who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 8 - A teammate of Jimmy Butler who also played for the Miami Heat

Cell 9 - A player who played in the 2000s and a teammate of Butler

Answers to the October 6 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Luol Deng, Donyell Marshall, Trenton Hassell, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine as answers. They played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Mike Miller, Rod Strickland, Ricky Davis, Derrick Williams, James Johnson and Michael Beasley are Cell 2 answers to the NBA HoopGrids. They suited up for the Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

Greg Stiemsma, Marcus Banks, Andrei Kirilenko, Chauncey Billups and Kevin Love played in the 2000s and also for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of today’s grid.

Cell 4 could have Nazr Mohammed, Walt Wesley, Chet Walker, Toni Kukoc, Michael Carter-Williams and Elton Brand as answers. They all played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls

Dorell Wright, Willie Burton, Nik Stauskas, P.J. Tucker, Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson had stints with the 76ers and Miami Heat. They are Cell 5 answers to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Chris Webber, Calvin Booth, Jason Kapono, Thaddeus Young, Sergio Rodriguez and Paul Millsap suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers. They also played in the 2000s, making them fit well in Cell 6 of today’s grid.

Cell 7 could have Richard Hamilton, Goran Dragic, Paul Zipser, Denzel Valentine, Dwyane Wade and Carlos Boozer as answers. They were former teammates of Jimmy Butler and also played for the Chicago Bulls.

Dion Waiters, Solomon Hill, Dru Smith, Derrick Jones Jr., Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry played with Jimmy Butler. They also suited up for the Miami Heat, making them Cell 8 answers.

Vladimir Radmanovic, Pau Gasol, Andre Iguodala, C.J. Watson, Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague fit well in Cell 9. They were former teammates of Jimmy Butler and also played in the 2000s.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 6 NBA HoopGrids