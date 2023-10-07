NBA HoopGrids answers for October 7: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Wizards and Indiana Pacers

Cell 3 - A player who played in the 2020s and also suited up for the Wizards

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Nets and Pacers

Cell 6 - A player who played in the 2020s and also suited up for the 76ers

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Thunder and Indiana Pacers

Cell 9 - A player who played in the 2020s and also suited up for the Thunder

Answers to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Bojan Bogdanovic, Bernard King, Jared Dudley and Yi Jianlian. They all played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

Trevor Booker, Rasual Butler, Brad Wanamaker, Ian Mahinmi and Ron Anderson had stints with the Wizards and Indiana Pacers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis played in the 2020s and for the Wizards. They are excellent answers to Cell 3 of today’s grid.

Cell 4 could be Nerlens Noel, Todd MacCulloch, Keith Van Horn, Jaren Jackson and Mike Gminski. They played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

George Hill, Derrick Mckey, Glenn Robinson III, Lavoy Allen and Michael Curry suited up for the 76ers and Indiana Pacers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Nikola Vucevic, James Harden, Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris played in the 2020s and also for the 76ers. They are excellent answers to Cell 6 of today’s grid.

Cell 7 could be Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Aaron Williams, Kendal Gill, Michael Cage and Benoit Benjamin. They played for the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

Doug McDermott, Chuck Person, Detlef Schrempf, Ricky Pierce and Jeremy Lamb suited up for the Thunder and Indiana Pacers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8.

Ty Jerome, Lindy Waters III, Isaiah Joe, Justin Patton and Zavier Simpson played in the 2020s and for the OKC Thunder. They are excellent answers to Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 7 NBA HoopGrids