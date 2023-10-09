NBA HoopGrids answers for October 9: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the October 9 HoopGrids:

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 3 - A player who played in the 2000s and also suited up for the Cavaliers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Warriors and Spurs

Cell 6 - A player who played in the 2000s and also suited up for the Warriors

Cell 7 - Steve Kerr’s former teammate with the Chicago Bulls

Cell 8 - Kerr’s former teammate with the San Antonio Spurs

Cell 9 - A player who played in the 2000s and once suited up alongside Steve Kerr.

Answers to the October 9 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Drew Gooden, Lou Amundson and Derrick Rose. They played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

Roger Phegley, Mark Bryant, Devin Brown, Alonzo Gee and Andre Miller had stints with the Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Donyell Marshall, Brian Skinner, Shaun Livingston, Robert Traylor, LeBron James and Luke Walton suited up for the Cavaliers and played in the 2000s. They are excellent options for Cell 3 of today’s grid.

Cell 4 could be David Vaughn, Scott Burrell, Otto Porter Jr., Jason Caffey and Anthony Morrow. They all played for the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

Austin Croshere, Anthony Lamb, David Lee, Felton Spencer, David West and Sleepy Floyd had stints with the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Brandon Rush, Adam Keefe, Leandro Barbosa, Baron Davis and Steph Curry played in the 2000s and also suited up for the Golden State Warriors. They are Cell 6 answers to today’s grid.

Jud Buechler, Bison Dele, Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were former teammates of Steve Kerr with the Chicago Bulls. They are Cell 7 answers.

Jaren Jackson, Sean Elliott, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili played alongside Kerr with the Spurs. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Avery Johnson, Tyrone Corbin, Bruce Bowen, Will Perdue, Speedy Claxton and Randy Brown played in the 2000s. They were also former teammates of Steve Kerr. They suit well in Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 9 NBA HoopGrids