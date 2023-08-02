NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 2)

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 2 has been released. Today is the 35th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The NBA HoopGrids for August 2

Clues for the August 2 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 3 - Hornets player with zero three-point attempts in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 6 - Bulls player who with zero three-point attempts in a season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 9 - Warriors player with zero three-point attempts in a season

NBA HoopGrids for Day 35

For Grid 1, possible answers are Jeremy Lin, Anthony Mason and Larry Johnson. All three had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks at different times in their respective careers.

For Grid 2, Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Hawes could be good fits here. Harrell was in Charlotte during the 2021-22 season and with the Philadelphia 76ers after that. Hawes, on the other hand, played for Philly in 2013-14 and had a nearly two-year stint with the Hornets.

Mason Plumlee played 56 games without attempting a three-pointer for the Hornets last season. Bismack Biyombo would also be another solid answer for Grid 3. The big man has been in the NBA for 12 seasons and has attempted just three triples in his career. During multiple years with the Hornets/Bobcats, he took just one three-point field goal.

Former NBA big men Tyson Chandler and Charles Oakley are possible Grid 4 answers. Both were drafted by the Chicago Bulls but moved on to the New York Knicks at later points in their respective careers.

Another pair of big men could be the answer to Grid 5. Elton Brand and Nikola Vucevic are players who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Bulls. In the case of “Vooch,” he is the starting center for Chicago.

During the Chicago Bulls 1995-96 season when they won 72 games, four of the players on the roster didn’t attempt a single three-pointer. Luc Longley, James Edwards, John Salley and Jack Haley are possible answers for Grid 6.

For Grid 7, Latrell Sprewell and Jarrett Jack are potential fits here. Sprewell’s first six NBA seasons were with the Golden State Warriors before five seasons with the New York Knicks. Jack, meanwhile, played a year each for both teams.

Andre Iguodala is the popular answer for Grid 8. “Iggy” first made waves with the Philadelphia 76ers before playing for other teams including the Dubs. He was a crucial part of the Warriors' four championships along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors, who are best known for their three-pointers, also have a couple of players who didn’t attempt a triple in a single season. Festus Ezeli, Anderson Varejao and Andris Biedrins are possible answers for Grid 9.

Here are the filled-out HoopGrids:

The completed August 2 NBA HoopGrids

