NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 3

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 3 has been released. Today is the 36th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 3 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns

Grid 3 - Mavericks player who had 1500+ career 3-pointers

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns

Grid 6 - Blazers player who had 1500+ career 3-pointers

Grid 7 - A LeBron James’ teammate who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 8 - A LeBron James’ teammate who also played for the Phoenix Suns

Grid 9 - A LeBron James’ teammate with 1500+ career 3-pointers

NBA HoopGrids for Day 36

For Grid 1, Monta Ellis and Charlie Villanueva are possible answers. Ellis was with the Golden State Warriors when they traded him for Andrew Bogut to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012. “The Mississippi Bullet” also spent two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Villanueva had a somewhat different route. He was with the Bucks in his second to fourth years in the NBA. The power forward also played for the Mavericks during the last two years of his career before retiring in 2016.

Shawn Marion might be a popular answer for Grid 2. “The Matrix” was a four-time All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. However, he won his only championship with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Markieff Morris is also an option. Morris’ first four-and-a-half seasons in the NBA were with the Suns before going to Dallas last season.

Kemba Walker might be the answer to Grid 3. Walker has 1,670 career 3-pointers, many of which came during his multi-year stint with the Charlotte Hornets. He played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and hit 7-28 triples.

For Grid 4, Meyers Leonard and Mo Williams could be the answer. Williams played four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and had a year with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2013-14.

Leonard, meanwhile, was a mainstay of the Trail Blazers for seven years and was also one of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teammates last season.

The Phoenix Suns added Drew Eubanks to their roster for the coming 2023-24 season. He played his last two seasons in Portland, making him a potential answer for Grid 5.

Cliff Robinson is a popular choice here as well. “Uncle Cliff” was a one-time All-Star in eight seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Following his stay in Rip City, he went to play for the Suns for four seasons.

Jamal Crawford had 2,221 career 3-pointers, 67 of which were with the Phoenix Suns during the 2018-19 season. He would be a possible answer for Grid 6.

NBA superstar Chris Paul is another solid answer here. He has 1,642 3-pointers in his career, 263 of which came during his three-year stay in Phoenix.

LeBron James will be playing his 21st season in the NBA in October. It’s not surprising he has had teammates playing for different teams.

D.J. Agustin played alongside James with the LA Lakers in 2021-22. The point guard was also on the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster in 2020-21. He is a possible answer for Grid 7.

Reggie Bullock and “King James” were teammates for one season (2018-19) with the Lakers. Bullock also had a season with the Phoenix Suns (2014-15), making him an option for Grid 8.

Wesley Matthews has a career 1,821 3-pointers and was part of LeBron James’ supporting cast with the LA Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He is a solid option for Grid 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 3 NBA HoopGrids

