NBA HoopGrids for Dec. 13: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles.

The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Wizards and Orlando Magic

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Wizards and had 5+ blocks in a regular season game

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and Magic

Cell 6 - A player who played for the Celtics and had 5+ blocks in a regular season game

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Clippers and Orlando Magic

Cell 9 - A player who played for the Clippers and had 5+ blocks in a regular season game

Answers to the Dec. 13 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Aaron Holiday, Tom Gugliotta and Al Harrington. They played for the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks.

Ben Wallace, Tim Frazier and Ish Smith are Cell 2 answers of the NBA HoopGrids. They had stints with the Wizards and Orlando Magic.

Alex Len, Cherokee Parks and Kristaps Porzingis played for the Wizards and recorded at least five blocks in a single game. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Kenny Anderson, Mike Muscala and Tyler Zeller. They played for the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

Jameer Nelson, Sam Vincent and Jeff Green are Cell 5 answers to the NBA HoopGrids. They had stints with the Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Bill Walton, Paul Pierce and Luke Kornet played for the Celtics and had at least five blocks in a single game. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Elton Brand, Lance Stephenson and Randy Livingston. They played for the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks.

Drew Gooden, Jay Scrubb and Marcin Gortat are Cell 8 answers. They had stints with the Clippers and Orlando Magic.

Kevin Duckworth, Tom Chambers and Mason Plumlee played for the LA Clippers and had at least five blocks in a single regular season game. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out Dec. 13 NBA HoopGrids:

