NBA Hoops, Immaculate, and Crossover Grid answers for today (7th Nov)

With the NBA season in full swing, the Hoops, Immaculate and Crossover Grids have taken a backseat. These trivia games, which were hugely popular in the offseason, have faded a little into the background as live game action has started. Still, the grids have earned a niche in the life of basketball fans. Many are still excitedly willing to test their NBA knowledge from the said daily tests.

Out of the three, the Immaculate Grid remains the toughest. Fans need to get every answer right the first time or the grid will not be completed. The most challenging of the grids is a favorite among hardcore basketball fanatics.

The Crossover and HoopsGrids give more convenience and opportunities to solve the puzzle. Although some find it less challenging, they still have quite the following.

Answers to the November 7 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 could be Greg Monroe or Kwame Brown. They both played for the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.

Dale Davis and Chris Webber had stints with the Pistons and Golden State Warriors, making them excellent Cell 2 answers.

Dennis Rodman, Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas made it to All-NBA teams while playing for the Detroit Pistons. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Bruce Bowen and Dewayne Dedmon. They both played for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Shaun Livingston and Nemanja Bjelica had stints with the Heat and Golden State Warriors, making them excellent Cell 5 answers.

Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade and Tim Hardaway were named to All-NBA teams while playing for the Miami Heat. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Matt Barnes and Mo Bamba. They both played for the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

Zaza Pachulia and Otto Porter Jr. had stints with the Magic and Golden State Warriors, making them excellent Cell 8 answers.

Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Hardaway were selected to All-NBA teams while playing for the Orlando Magic. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

November 7 Immaculate Grid answers

Answers to the November 7 HoopGrids

Unlike the Immaculate Grid, fans get a little more with the HoopGrids as they don’t have to be error-free. The puzzle can still be completed if a mistake has been made. Some have found this game to be a little more enjoyable as it is less stringent.

Cell 1 could be Mychal Thompson and Alex English as they played in the 1980s and had 100+ blocks in a season.

Phil Chenier and Gary Leonard played in the 1980s and averaged at least 90% FT percentage in a season, making them excellent Cell 2 answers.

Jamaal Wilkes and Dennis Rodman played in the 1980s and had no more than four NBA NBA-All-Star appearances. Cell 3 is where they fit best

Cell 4 could be Patrick Ewing and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They had a 50-point regular-season game and also had 100+ blocks in a single season.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Damian Lillard had a 50-point regular-season game and also averaged 90%+ FT percentage in a season. Cell 5 is where they fit best.

Allan Houston and Donovan Mitchell had a 50-point regular-season game and have no more than four All-Star appearances. Cell 6 is where they belong.

Cell 7 could be Kermit Washington and Robert Williams III, who both played for the Boston Celtics and had 100+ blocks in a season.

Larry Bird and Joe Kleine used to play for the Celtics and hit 90%+ of their free throws in a single season. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Michael Finley and Isaiah Thomas had stints with the Boston Celtics and had no more than four All-Star appearances. Cell 9 is where they belong.

November 7 NBA HoopGrids

November 7 NBA Crossover Grid answers

The NBA Crossover Grid is perhaps the most fan-friendly out of the three puzzles. It offers the “start over” option” and gives an “unlimited guesses” choice. Some may not find it as challenging but it remains quite popular.

Cell 1 could be Charles Barkley and LeBron James, who both had a 40-point game and were former top 10 picks.

Michael Redd and Nikola Jokic were second-round picks who had at least one 40-point game, making them Cell 2 answers.

Peja Stojakovic and Kyrie Irving were born outside of the United States and had at least one 40-point game. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Davis Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal. They both had 20+ rebound games and were also former top-10 picks.

Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan were former second-round picks who had at least one 20-rebound game. Cell 5 is where they belong.

The November 7 NBA Crossover Grid puzzle

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon were born outside of the United States and had at least one 20-rebound game. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Isiah Thomas and Jason Kidd were former top-10 picks who had 15+ assists in one game. They are Cell 7 answers.

Nate McMillan and Draymond Green had 15+ assists in one game and were former second-round picks. Cell 8 is where they belong.

Luka Doncic and Steve Nash were born outside of the United States and handed out 15+ assists in one game. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Answers to the November 7 NBA Crossover Grid