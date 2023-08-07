NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 7: Which Jazz players played for the Warriors and the Wizards?

The Immaculate Grid’s NBA grid challenge for today (August 7) has been released. Throughout the offseason, the trivia challenges have been keeping NBA fans occupied with a new grid being dropped daily. Some days, the grids feature one or two grid squares which can be difficult for some fans to solve, though, leading them to seek out assistance.

So, on that note, here are the clues for today's Immaculate Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz.

Today’s full Immaculate Grid is as follows:

In this article, we will be focusing on grid squares 3 and 9, regarding Utah Jazz players who have played for the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

Five-time NBA champion point guard Derek Fisher is best known for his 13 seasons with the LA Lakers. However, Fisher also suited up for four other teams throughout his 18-year career. This includes playing two seasons with the Warriors from 2004 to 2006 followed by one season with the Jazz in the 2006-07 season.

Nine-year NBA veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic has played for five teams since joining the league in 2014. This includes Bogdanovic playing 26 games for the Wizards in the 2016-17 season, as well as three seasons with the Jazz from 2019 to 2022.

More NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 7

Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall

Other players who have played for the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz include Richard Jefferson, Raja Bell, Alec Burks, Jonas Jerebko and Eric Paschall

Meanwhile, other players who have played for the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz include Randy Foye, Jeff Green, Josh Howard, DeShawn Stevenson and Greg Monroe.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Immaculate Grid:

