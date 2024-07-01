NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 1: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid unveiled its latest puzzle on July 1, the first day of free agency. Based on its MLB counterpart, the original basketball grid game continues to be a part of hoop junkies' daily routine. Here are all the hints and answers for Grid No. 343.

Sunday's puzzle has one special category – a player who's Canadian. The remaining clues are players who suited up for the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 1:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for July 1

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and is Canadian

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and is Canadian

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 9 - A player who played for the Boston Celtics and is Canadian

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 1

There are two kinds of NBA Immaculate Grid players – those who just want to finish the puzzle and those who want to finish the puzzle with the lowest rarity score possible.

Here are some answers for the 343rd NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Tracy McGrady, Chauncey Billups, Amir Johnson, Jose Calderon, Greg Monroe, Charlie Villanueva, Ronald Dupree, Primoz Brezec and Kornel David

Grid 2 - Vince Carter, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Jonas Valanciunas, Rudy Gay, Damon Stoudamire, Kobi Simmons, Jontay Porter and Benoit Benjamin

Grid 3 - Dalano Banton, RJ Barrett, Anthony Bennett, Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Cory Joseph, Jamaal Magloire and Kelly Olynyk

Grid 4 - Chris Webber, Joe Smith, Dale Davis, Andy Philip, Clifford Robinson, Alec Burks, Rodney White, Brian Cardinal and Damon Jones

Grid 5 - Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, Adonal Foyle, JaMychal Green, Marreese Speights, Justin Holiday, Rodney Carney, Briante Weber and Kwame Brown

Grid 6 - Chris Boucher, Ron Crevier, Cory Joseph, Mychal Mulder, Mike Smrek, and Andrew Wiggins

Grid 7 - Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Tayshaun Prince, Dave Bing, Bailey Howell, Blake Griffin, Jameer Nelson, Gigi Datome and Joel Anthony

Grid 8 - Marcus Smart, Tayshaun Prince, James Posey, Tony Allen, Jeff Green, Jae Crowder, C.J. Miles, Lester Hudson and Keyon Dooling

Grid 9 - Joel Anthony, Dalano Banton, Oshae Brissett, Rick Fox, Bob Houbregs, Kris Joseph, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback