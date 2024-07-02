NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 2: All answers and hints listed

Based on its MLB counterpart, the NBA Immaculate Grid released its most recent puzzle on July 2. Hoop junkies have made the popular puzzle grid a part of daily routine, especially now that the NBA is in the offseason. Let's look at all the hints and answers for Grid No. 344.

Monday's puzzle has one special category – a player has only played for one team in their NBA career. The remaining clues are players who played for the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 2:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for July 2

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Utah Jazz and LA Lakers.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 3 - A player who only played for the Utah Jazz in his NBA career.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 6 - A player who only played for the Milwaukee Bucks in his NBA career.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and LA Lakers.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 9 - A player who only played for the Atlanta Hawks in his NBA career.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 2

There are two types of NBA Immaculate Grid players – those who want to finish the puzzle for fun and those who want to finish the puzzle with the lowest rarity score possible to brag to their friends.

Here are some answers for the 344th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Karl Malone, Carlos Boozer, Adrian Dantley, Gail Goodrich, Derek Fisher, Jordan Clarkson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Ed Davis and Larry Krystkowiak.

Grid 2 - Joe Johnson, Tom Chambers, Jeff Hornacek, Gail Goodrich, Truck Robinson, Grayson Allen, Dee Brown, Brevin Knight and Elijah Millsap.

Grid 3 - John Stockton, Mark Eaton, Darrell Griffiths, Aaron James, James Hardy, Walker Kessler, Chad Gallagher, Carl Kirkpatrick and J.J. O'Brien.

Grid 4 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pau Gasol, Gary Payton, Brook Lopez, Adrian Dantley, Lucius Allen, Sterling Brown, Jamal Sampson and Ruben Patterson.

Grid 5 - Michael Redd, Sam Cassell, Eric Bledsoe, Goran Dragic, Brandon Knight, Jay Humphries, Justin Jackson, Josh Davis and Earl Barron.

Grid 6 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dave Meyers, MarJon Beauchamp, A.J. Green, Frank Kornet, Tony Mitchell, Derrick Rowland, Elijah Bryant and Javin DeLaurier.

Grid 7 - Dwight Howard, Lou Hudson, Clyde Lovelette, Jim Jackson, Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince, Shammond Williams, Dylan Windler and Jelani McCoy.

Grid 8 - Vince Carter, Joe Johnson, Connie Hawkins, Paul Silas, Danny Manning, Boris Diaw, Brevin Knight, Alex Stivrins and Damion Lee.

Grid 9 - Bob Pettit, Trae Young, Gene Tormohlen, DeAndre Hunter, Chris Crawford, Onyeke Okungwu, Carl McNulty, Andy Panko and Jordan Sibert.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

