NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 14: All answers and hints listed

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released on June 14, 2024. The original trivia puzzle game is expected to get popular again with the NBA Finals about to end with the Boston Celtics up 3-0 over the Dallas Mavericks. With all that said, let's look at the hints and answers for grid number 326.

Friday's puzzle has one special category – a player who only played for one team in their NBA career. The teams in the 326th NBA Immaculate Grid are the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks and LA Lakers.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 14:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 14

The following list has all the hints for today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

Grid 3 - A player who has only played for the Golden State Warriors in his entire NBA career.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers.

Grid 6 - A player who has only played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in his entire NBA career.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the OKC Thunder and New York Knicks.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the OKC Thunder and LA Lakers.

Grid 9 - A player who has only played for the OKC Thunder in his entire NBA career.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 14

Today's NBA Immaculate Grid is much harder to do given the special category of a player who only played for one franchise. It's a rare feat in the league, especially with trades and free agency.

Nevertheless, here are some possible answers for each grid.

Grid 1 - Donte DiVincenzo is the latest player to suit up for both the Warriors and Knicks. David Lee was an All-Star for both teams, while Hall of Famer Jerry Lucas is another option. Some random players to play in Golden State and New York include Earl Barron, Dan Gadzuric and Lou Amundson.

Grid 2 - Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest player to play for both Golden State and the Lakers. Other popular answers include D'Angelo Russell, Antawn Jamison and Derek Fisher. Rarity score options are Zach Norvell, MarShon Brooks and Jim Jackson.

Grid 3 - There are plenty of options here although Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have played for the Golden State Warriors for at least 10 years.

Grid 4 - Hall of Famer Walt Frazier and J.R. Smith are the popular answers here. Other rare answers for this grid include Matt Mooney, Baron Davis and Lee Nailon.

Grid 5 - The popular answer here is LeBron James. If you don't like "The King," other answers such as Andrew Bogut, Coby Karl and Derrick Williams are also acceptable.

Grid 6 - Not a lot of players stayed in Cleveland for their entire career. Brad Daugherty is the longest-tenured Cavaliers player ever with seven seasons. Other options are Daniel Gibson, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro.

Grid 7 - A couple of Knicks legends are the popular answers here – Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony. Other acceptable answers include Mamadi Diakite, Ronnie Brewer and Rick Brunson.

Grid 8 - As much as Lakers fans want to forget Russell Westbrook played for them, the former MVP is a popular answer for this one, as well as Gary Payton. Some rarity options are Ira Newble, D.J. Augustin and Joe Smith.

Grid 9 - Diehard Thunder fans will surely pick Nick Collison here, while Fred Brown and Nate McMillan also played for the Seattle SuperSonics for their entire career.

