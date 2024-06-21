NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 21: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its most recent puzzle on June 21. With the offseason already in full swing despite the NBA Draft still being days away, more users are expected to play the classic grid game. Let's look at all the hints and answers for Grid No. 333.

Friday's puzzle has two special categories – a player who won an NBA Finals MVP and a player who averaged at least 20.0 points per game in a season. The teams in Grid No. 333 are the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 21:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 21

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Boston Celtics and won an NBA Finals MVP.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Golden State Warriors and won an NBA Finals MVP.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Orlando Magic and averaged at least 20.0 points per game in a season.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and averaged at least 20.0 points per game in a season.

Grid 9 - A player who won an NBA Finals MVP and averaged at least 20.0 points per game in a season.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 21

Here are some of the answers for today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Shaquille O'Neal and Dominique Wilkins are the legends who played for both teams. Other options include Moritz Wagner, Jeff Green, Von Wafer, Chucky Atkins and Darko Milicic.

Grid 2 - Al Horford is an obvious choice here, as well as Joe Johnson. Some low-rarity answers are Bimbo Coles, Tom Gugliotta and Mikki Moore.

Grid 3 - The only Celtics players to win the NBA Finals MVP award are John Havlicek, Jo Jo White, Cedric Maxwell, Larry Bird, Paul Pierce and Jaylen Brown.

Grid 4 - Gilbert Arenas and Jason Richardson should come to mind here. Other choices include Dell Demps, Jeff Dowtin and Chasson Randle.

Grid 5 - Zaza Pachulia might be a popular answer here, while Mookie Blaylock is known by those who grew up in the 1990s. Some low-rarity options are Dickey Simpkins, Brandon Williams and Hilton Armstrong.

Grid 6 - Not a lot of choices but the only NBA Finals MVP in Warriors history are Rick Barry, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Grid 7 - The only players in Magic history to average 20.0 points or more in a season are Dwight Howard, Nikola Vucevic, Penny Hardaway, Steve Francis, Paolo Banchero, Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O'Neal.

Grid 8 - There are a lot of options here but let's just go with the low-rarity options such as Clyde Lovellette, Zelmo Beaty, Lou Hudson, Cliff Hagan and John Drew.

Grid 9 - Almost all NBA Finals MVPs have averaged 20.0 points per game in a season. Here are some of options that might give you a low-rarity score – Jo Jo White, Joe Dumars and Isiah Thomas.

Here is an example of a complete NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

