NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 22: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid unveiled its latest puzzle on June 22. There's an expected uptick in usage of the popular grid game that originated as the MLB Immaculate Grid last season. Let's look at all the hints and answers for Grid No. 334.

Saturday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was a first-round draft pick and a player who scored at least 20,000 points in his career. The teams in Grid No. 334 are the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 22:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 22

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and was a first round draft pick.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and has scored at least 20,000 points in his career.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and has scored at least 20,000 points in his career.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and has scored at least 20,000 points in his career.

Grid 9 - A player who was a first round draft pick and has scored at least 20,000 points in his career.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 22

There are two types of NBA Immaculate Grid players – one who just wants to solve the puzzle and the other who wants to have a low rarity score. Here are some answers for the 334th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Michael Finley, Richard Jefferson, Dennis Rodman, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, David Lee, Steve Bardo, Justin Dentmon and Jason Sasser.

Grid 2 - Vince Carter, Shawn Marion, Peja Stojakovic, Delon Wright, Steve Novak, Quincy Acy, Bob McCann, Alexis Ajinca and Mamadou N'Diaye.

Grid 3 - Jason Kidd, Mark Aguirre, Jamal Mashburn, Trae Young, Josh Green, Cason Wallace, Bill Garnett, Terence Stansbury and Uwe Blab.

Grid 4 - Pau Gasol, Dennis Rodman, Robert Horry, Stanley Johnson, Devontae Cacok, Lonnie Walker IV, Roger Brown, Theo Ratliff and Ira Newble.

Grid 5 - Marc Gasol, Lou Williams, Doug Christie, D.J. Augustin, Alfonzo McKinnie, Danny Green, Trey Johnson, Nigel Hayes and Isaac Bonga.

Grid 6 - Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Isaiah Jackson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaden McDaniels, Earl Jones, Ken Barlow and George Lynch.

Grid 7 - Moses Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Tim Duncan, DeMar DeRozan, Pau Gasol, David Robinson, George Gervin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Grid 8 - Hakeem Olajuwon, Vince Carter and DeMar DeRozan.

Grid 9 - LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Elvin Hayes, Chris Paul, Joe Johnson, Tom Chambers and Antawn Jamison.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

