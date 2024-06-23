NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 23: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its most recent puzzle on June 23. The original grid game will likely get more users as hoops fans try to get their basketball fix in the offseason. With the NBA Draft, free agency and the Olympics still ahead, let's look at all the hints and answers for Grid No. 335.

Sunday's puzzle has no special categories, which means it's a classic grid. The six teams are the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 23:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 23

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

Grid 9 - A player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 23

There are two kinds of NBA Immaculate Grid players – one who wants to solve the puzzle regardless of the rarity score and the other who wants to have the lowest rarity score possible. Here are some answers for the 335th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Amar'e Stoudemire, Anthony Mason, Glen Rice, Precious Achiuwa, Maurice Harkless, Wayne Ellington, Matt Fish, Ron Grandison and Shannon Brown.

Grid 2 - Kyle Lowry, Shane Battier, Glen Rice, Avery Bradley, Victor Oladipo, Kelly Olynyk, Bobby Jones, Loren Woods and Briante Weber.

Grid 3 - Shaquille O'Neal, Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Jae Crowder, Ryan Anderson, Trevor Ariza, Terrence Rencher, Smush Parker and Zoran Dragic.

Grid 4 - Jason Kidd, Stephon Marbury, Dikembe Mutombo, Dennis Smith Jr., Nerlens Noel, Langston Galloway, Norvel Pelle, Ron Cavenall and Henry Ellenson.

Grid 5 - James Harden, Rick Barry, Dikembe Mutombo, Dennis Schröder, Jeff Green, Kenneth Faried, Brandan Wright, Earl Boykins and Marcus Thornton.

Grid 6 - Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd Vince Carter, Royce O'Neale, Yuta Watanabe, Landry Shamet, Seth Curry, Jud Buechler and Don MacLean.

Grid 7 - Tyson Chandler, Joakim Noah, Jamal Crawford, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis, Derrick Rose, Demetris Nichols, Jimmer Fredette and Roger Mason.

Grid 8 - Scottie Pippen, Metta Sandiford Artest, Charles Oakley, Daniel Theis, Thabo Sefolosha, Michael Carter-Williams, R.J. Hunter, Daequan Cook and Rick Brunson.

Grid 9 - Goran Dragic, Steve Kerr, Tyson Chandler, Torrey Craig, Thaddeus Young, Derrick Jones Jr., Jarell Eddie, David Wood and Andre Barrett.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

