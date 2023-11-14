NBA Immaculate Grid answers for November 14: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

NBA-related facts can get tricky due to its extensive history, which today's (November 14) NBA Immaculate Grid presents in its latest trivia challenge. Whether one is heavily knowledgeable about facts related to the league or not, the NBA Immaculate Grid remains one of the best trivia activities that any basketball fan can enjoy.

Here's a look at the November 14 NBA Immaculate Grid, powered by Sports Reference:

The format and rules stay the same for today's challenge. As fans know, the Immaculate Grid contains a total of nine grids with different contexts given that correspond to a particular answer. Once an answer is given, it can no longer be repeated, as the player must think of a new one for each grid.

With that said, here are the answers and hints for today's NBA Basketball Grid.

List of all answers and hints for today's (Nov. 14) NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets: Sam Cassell or Richard Jefferson

Cassell played five seasons with the Bucks and three seasons with the Nets. Meanwhile, Jefferson played seven seasons for the Nets and one season with the Bucks.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs: Pau Gasol or Moses Malone

Gasol played three seasons with the Spurs and one season with the Bucks. Malone, on the other hand, played two seasons with the Bucks and one season with the Spurs.

Grid 3 - NBA player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was a first-round draft pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jabari Parker

Antetkounmpo was the 15th pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft and is playing in his 11th season with the Bucks. Meanwhile, Parker was selected second overall in the 2014 NBA draft and lasted four seasons with the Bucks franchise.

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets: James Harden or Rick Barry

Harden played in nine seasons with the Rockets and two seasons with the Nets. Barry, on the other hand, played two seasons each with the Rockets and the Nets.

Grid 5 - NBA player who played for the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs: Robert Horry or Rod Strickland

Horry played four seasons with the Rockets and five seasons with the Spurs. Meanwhile, Strickland played one season with the Rockets and three seasons with the Spurs.

Grid 6 - NBA player who played for the Houston Rockets and was a first-round draft pick: Hakeem Olajuwon or Amen Thompson

Olajuwon was selected first overall in the 1984 NBA draft and played 17 seasons with the Rockets. Thompson, on the other hand, is the franchise's latest first-round selection from this year's draft.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets: Vince Carter or Jeff Green

Carter played in five seasons with the Nets and two seasons with the Magic. Green, on the other hand, played one season each with the Nets and the Magic.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs: Steve Kerr or Dominique Wilkins

Kerr played four seasons with the Spurs and one season with the Magic. Meanwhile, Wilkins played in one season each with the Spurs and the Magic.

Grid 9 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and was a first-round draft pick: Shaquille O'Neal or Paolo Banchero

O'Neal was selected first overall in the 1992 NBA draft and played four seasons with the Magic. Meanwhile, Banchero was selected first overall in the 2022 NBA draft and is playing in his second season with the Magic franchise.

Filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid (Nov. 14)

Today's NBA Immaculate Grid consisted of some of the greatest basketball players and even a promising young player in Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. For basketball fans, this latest Basketball Grid challenge is sure enough to challenge even the most loyal NBA fans out there.