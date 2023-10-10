NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 10: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 78th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Spurs and LA Lakers

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Spurs and Indiana Pacers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Wizards

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the 76ers and LA Lakers

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the 76ers and Pacers

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and LA Lakers

Cell 9 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers

Answers to the October 10 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 could be Andrew Gaze, DeJuan Blair, Davis Bertans, Drew Gooden and Antonio Daniels. They all played for the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

Ime Udoka, Wes Matthews, Pau Gasol, Danny Green and Robert Horry suited up for the Spurs and LA Lakers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Samaki Walker, Chuck Person, Ron Mercer, Doug McDermott and George Hill played for the Spurs and Indiana Pacers. Cell 3 is where they belong best.

Cell 4 could be Darius Songaila, Moses Malone, Jaren Jackson, Rick Mahorn and JaVale McGee. They all played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.

Leroy Ellis, Kwame Brown, Matt Barnes, Andre Drummond and Wilt Chamberlain suited up for the 76ers and LA Lakers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

JaKarr Sampson, Kevin Ollie, Mark Price, T.J. McConnell, Scott Skiles and Evan Turner played for the 76ers and Indiana Pacers. Cell 6 is where they belong best.

Cell 7 could be Felipe Lopez, Andre Miller, Mike Miller, Reggie Jordan and Josh Howard. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.

Mark Madsen, Isaiah Rider, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell suited up for the Timberwolves and LA Lakers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today's grid.

Sidney Lowe, Brad Miller, Sam Mitchell, Aaron Brooks, Pooh Richardson and Glenn Robinson III played for the Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here's the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

