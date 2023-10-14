NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 14: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 82nd edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Hawks and LA Lakers

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Hawks and OKC Thunder

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Spurs

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Blazers and Lakers

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Blazers and Thunder

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Mavericks and LA Lakers

Cell 9 - A player who had stints with the Mavericks and OKC Thunder

Answers to the October 14 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Stephen Jackson, Marco Belinelli, Dewayne Dedmon and Boris Diaw. They all played for the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Dwight Howard, Jon Barry, Jose Calderon and Zelmo Beaty suited up for the Hawks and LA Lakers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Mike Muscala, Craig Ehlo, Al Horford and Royal Ivey had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Damon Stoudamire, Zach Collins, Drew Eubanks and Mario Elie. They played for the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

Brian Grant, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony and Ed Davis suited up for the Blazers and LA Lakers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Detlef Schrempf, Kenny Anderson, Rick Brunson and Enes Freedom had stints with the Blazers and OKC Thunder. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Michael Finley, Dennis Rodman, Howard Eisley and DeJuan Blair. They played for the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Derek Harper, Steve Nash, Tyson Chandler and Reggie Bullock had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today's grid.

Dale Ellis, Sam Perkins, Adrian Griffin and Avery Johnson suited up for the Mavericks and OKC Thunder. They are Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

