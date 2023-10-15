NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 15: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

As the NBA season approaches, fans can challenge themselves with the 83rd edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid to test their basketball knowledge. Solving this puzzle serves as one of the enjoyable ways for fans to pass the time as they await the regular season.

The Immaculate Grid is tougher than other basketball puzzles, as it requires fans to accurately fill in each cell on their first attempt. Any mistake means the entire grid remains unsolved, and thus affects your overall score.

Here's what today’s grid looks like:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Nets and averaged 20+ ppg in a season

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Miami Heat and the Pistons

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Heat and the Timberwolves

Cell 6 - A player who played for the Heat and averaged 20+ ppg in a season

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pistons

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Sixers and the Timberwolves

Cell 9 - A player who played for the Sixers and averaged 20+ ppg in a season

Answers to the October 15 NBA Immaculate Grid

Possible answers for Cell 1 include Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jerry Stackhouse, Bruce Brown, Nerlens Noel, Mehmet Okur, Rick Mahorn, Bob McAdoo, Markieff Morris, Jahlil Okafor, Joe Smith, Ralph Simpson, Willie Reed.

Less common options may include Greg Anderson, Donta Hall, Tyler Cook, and Anthony Goldwire.

In Cell 2, suitable responses may include Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell, Stephon Marbury, Andrei Kirilenko, Thaddeus Young, Jamal Crawford, Allen Crabbe, Ed Davis, Taurean Prince, and D’Angelo Russell.

Answers for Cell 3 include Vince Carter, Bernard King, Nate Archibald, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Mikal Bridges, Stephon Marbury, and Mike Newlin.

For Cell 4, Otis Thorpe, Grant Long, John Salley, Rodney McGruder, Jerry Stackhouse, Christian Laettner, Kelly Olynyk, John Wallace, Smush Parker, and Wayne Ellington are possible answers.

In Cell 5, answers could include Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love, along with Terry Porter, Anthony Carter, Nemanja Bjelica, Michael Beasley, Kendall Gill, and Shabazz Napier.

For Cell 6, the answers include Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Jimmy Butler.

Cell 7 encompasses Allen Iverson, Andre Drummond, James Ennis III, Ben Coleman, Alec Burks, Kwame Brown, Boban Marjanovic, Greg Monroe, and Nerlens Noel.

In Cell 8, you may have Jimmy Butler, Thaddeus Young, Andre Miller, Kevin Ollie, Stanley Roberts, Anthony Tolliver, Marc Jackson, Mike Brown, Scott Brooks, and Jerryd Bayless.

Cell 9 could include Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, George McGinnis, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Louis King.

Here's the completed NBA Immaculate Grid:

Answers to the October 15 Immaculate Grid

