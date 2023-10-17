NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 17: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 85th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and Indiana Pacers

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Boston Celtics

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Blazers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Pacers

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Memphis Grizzlies

Answers to the October 17 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Jerry Sichting, Danny Ainge, Mark Bryant and Enes Freedom. They all played for the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers.

Kenny Anderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Jefferson and Greg Kite had stints with the Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Antoine Walker, Larry Bird, Dave Cowens and Bill Russell averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Boston Celtics. They are Cell 32 answers.

Cell 4 could be James Jones, Ed Davis, Robin Lopez and Steve Kerr. They all played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Andrew Bynum, Mike Dunleavy, James Edwards and Tristan Thompson had stints with the Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Edy Tavares, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Greg Anthony, Darius Miles, Seth Curry and Earl Watson. They all played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

James Posey, Lance Stephenson, C.J. Miles and Tyreke Evans had stints with the Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers. They fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Steven Adams, Jonas Valanciunas and Zach Randolph averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Grizzlies. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 17 NBA Immaculate Grid