NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 18: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 86th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Knicks and Sacramento Kings

Cell 3 - A player named to an All-NBA team while playing with the Knicks

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Suns

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Spurs and Kings

Cell 6 - A player named to an All-NBA team while playing with the Spurs

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Sacramento Kings

Cell 9 - A player named to an All-NBA selection while playing for the LA Lakers

Answers to the October 18 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Jimmer Fredette, Matt Barnes, Reggie Bullock and Anfernee Hardaway. They all played for the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Shelden Williams, Ime Udoka, Beno Udrih and Metta World Peace had stints with the Knicks and Sacramento Kings. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Tyson Chandler, Julius Randle, Carmelo Anthony and Patrick Ewing were named to an All-NBA team while playing for the New York Knicks. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Robert Horry, Vinny del Negro, Aron Bynes and Jock Landale. They all played for the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

Chimezie Metu, Vernon Maxwell, Andre Miller and Trey Lyles had stints with the Spurs and Sacramento Kings. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Dennis Rodman, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili were named to an All-NBA team while playing for the San Antonio Spurs. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be A.C. Green, Trevor Ariza, Cedric Ceballos and Troy Daniels. They all played for the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Ben McLemore, Malik Monk, Brian Grant and Wenyen Gabriel had stints with the Lakers and Sacramento Kings. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal were named to an All-NBA team while playing for the LA Lakers. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 18 NBA Immaculate Grid