NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 20: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 88th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason almost over, the grid is still welcomed by many. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved. Thus, the term “immaculate," which is taken from baseball's immaculate or perfect inning, is apt for the game.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the New York Knicks and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the New York Knicks

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Lakers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Rockets and Cavaliers

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Houston Rockets

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Orlando Magic

Answers to the October 20 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Glen Rice, Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony. They all played for the New York Knicks and LA Lakers.

Scott Brooks, Jose Calderon and Channing Frye had stints with the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Kurt Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the New York Knicks. They suit well in Cell 3 of today’s grid.

Cell 4 could be Tyronn Lue, Tyson Chandler and Robert Horry. They all played for the Houston Rockets and Lakers.

Sam Dekker, Craig Ehlo and Earl Boykins had stints with the Rockets and Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Omer Asik, Yao Ming and Hakeem Olajuwon averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Houston Rockets. They suit well in Cell 6 of today’s grid.

Cell 7 could be Derek Harper, Horace Grant and Mo Bamba. They all played for the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers.

Mike Miller, Shawn Kemp and Ben Wallace had stints with the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8.

Nikola Vucevic, Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Orlando Magic. Cell 9 of today’s grid is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 20 NBA Immaculate Grid