NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 21: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 89th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason almost over, the grid is still welcomed by many. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved. Thus, the term “immaculate," which is taken from baseball's immaculate or perfect inning, is apt for the game.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Bulls and Detroit Pistons

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Bulls and Utah Jazz

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the LA Clippers and 76ers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Clippers and Pistons

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Clippers and Jazz

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Mavericks and Detroit Pistons

Cell 9 - A player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz

Answers to the October 21 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Toni Kukoc, Andre Drummond and Jimmy Butler. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon and Mike James had stints with the Bulls and Detroit Pistons. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Kyle Korver, Lauri Markkanen and John Starks suited up for the Bulls and Utah Jazz. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Joe Bryant, Matt Barnes and Elton Brand. They all played for the LA Clippers and 76ers.

Bison Dele, Avery Bradley and Chauncey Billups had stints with the Clippers and Pistons. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Steve Novak, Jeff Green and Brevin Knight suited up for the Clippers and Jazz. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be J.J. Redick, Raja Bell and Shawn Bradley. They all played for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Jerry Stackhouse, Boban Marjanovic and Charlie Villanueva had stints with the Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Deron Williams, Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson suited up for the Mavericks and Utah Jazz. They are Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

