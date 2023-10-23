NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 23: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 91st edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason almost over, the grid is still welcomed by many. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved. Thus, the term “immaculate," which is taken from baseball's immaculate or perfect inning, is apt for the game.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - A player selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Washington Wizards

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Bucks

Cell 6 - A player selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Sacramento Kings

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 9 - A player who was selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies

Answers to the October 23 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Paul Pierce, Andray Blatche and Earl Boykins. They all played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

Moses Malone, Caron Butler and Greg Monroe had stints with the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Rod Strickland, Gilbert Arenas and Bradley Beal were selected to All-NBA teams while playing for the Washington Wizards. Cell 3 is where they suit best.

Cell 4 could be Jordan Farmar, Tiny Archibald and Wenyen Gabriel. They all played for the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets.

Jon Barry, Calvin Booth and Donte DiVincenzo had stints with the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Maurice Stokes, Oscar Robertson and De’Aaron Fox were selected to All-NBA teams while playing for the Sacramento Kings. Cell 6 is where they suit best.

Cell 7 could be Seth Curry, Vince Carter and Keyon Dooling. They all played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.

Tyler Zeller, Hakim Warrick and O.J. Mayo had stints with the Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol and Ja Morant were selected to All-NBA teams while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Cell 9 is where they suit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 23 NBA Immaculate Grid