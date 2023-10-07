NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 7: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 75th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Below is today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 3 - A player named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Heat

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Bulls and Cavaliers

Cell 6 - A player named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Miami Heat

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 9 - A player named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Thunder

Answers to the October 7 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Mike Bibby, Eric Dampier, Dewayne Dedmon, Joe Johnson and Christian Laettner. They all played for the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

Alan Henderson, Eddie Johnson, Mike Dunleavy, Bimbo Coles, Kyle Korver and Brevin Knight suited up for the Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Lou Hudson, Dominique Wilkins, Al Horford, Trae Young, Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich were selected to All-NBA teams while also playing for the Hawks. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Stacey King, Goran Dragic, Luol Deng, P.J. Brown, Travis Best and Max Strus. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Devin Brown, Corie Blount, Carlos Boozer, Lou Amundson and Kay Felder suited up for the Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Norm Van Lier were selected to All-NBA teams while also playing for the Chicago Bulls. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Kendall Gill, Shaun Livingston, Brent Barry, Caron Butler, Ray Allen and Kurt Thomas. They all played for the OKC Thunder and Miami Heat.

Craig Ehlo, Moses Brown, Michael Cage, Jeff Green and Rod Higgins suited up for the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Vin Baker, Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Detlef Schrempf were selected to All-NBA teams while also playing for the Thunder. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed October 7 NBA Immaculate Grid