NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 9: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 77th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Heat and Utah Jazz

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Suns and Jazz

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Utah Jazz

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Magic and Phoenix Suns

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Orlando Magic

Answers to the October 9 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Chris Gatling, Ray Allen, Jae Crowder, Rafer Alston and Goran Dragic. They all played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Tyler Ennis, Charlie Bell, Torrey Craig, Jevon Carter and Eric Bledsoe are Cell 2 answers to the NBA Immaculate Grid. They had stints with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Vin Baker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jabari Parker, Michael Redd and Glenn Robinson averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of today’s grid.

Cell 4 could be Jeff Malone, Carlos Arroyo, Hassan Whiteside, Tyrone Corbin and Isaac Austin. They all played for the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat.

Jeff Hornacek, Boris Diaw, Howard Eisley, Gordan Giricek, Raja Bell and Brevin Knight are Cell 5 answers of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They had stints with the Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

Pete Maravich, Karl Malone, Adrian Dantley, Donovan Mitchell and Gordon Hayward averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Utah Jazz. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of today’s grid.

Cell 7 could be Michael Doleac, Juwan Howard, Keyon Dooling, Rashard Lewis and Mike Miller. They all played for the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

Steve Kerr, Vince Carter, Trevor Ariza, Channing Frye and Shaquille O’Neal suited up for the Magic and Phoenix Suns. They are Cell 8 answers of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Tracy McGrady, Paolo Banchero, Nikola Vucevic, Dwight Howard and Anfernee Hardaway averaged 20+ PPG in a season for the Orlando Magic. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed October 9 NBA Immaculate Grid