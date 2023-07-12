NBA In Season tournament 2023: New format, dates, teams, and more

The NBA in season tournament is the league's latest idea to add more thrill to the regular season. It was take place early on the year, with games being played between November 3rd and December 9th.

As for the layout of the NBA in season tournament, there will be stages of group play and knockout rounds. Every team has been already been put in groups of five based on their record from this season. Starting in November, teams will have "tournament nights" where they'll face off against others in their group. Teams will play all the other squads in there group once, with two games being at home and two on the road.

Once the group play ends, eight teams will compete in the knockout rounds. The top team from each group will advance, as for two wild card teams. From there, it will be single elimination until one team is left standing. To add more thrill to the event, the championship game is going to be played in Las Vegas.

These games will matter as group play and knockout games will count towards a team's regular season record. However, the championship game will not. The NBA plans to air most of the matchups on national TV, with a scheudle coming out later this summer.

What are the groups for the NBA in season tournament

Even though the NBA in season tournament is still months away, the league has already announced the groups for the inagurial run. Here is a breakdown of the six groups.

Western Conference Group A:

Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

Western Conference Group B:

Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

Western Conference Group C:

Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

Easter Conference Group A:

Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

Eastern Conference Group B:

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

Eastern Conference Group C:

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

With the groups set in place, teams now know who they'll have to go through in order to be the first-ever winner of the in season showdown.

