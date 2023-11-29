Basketball
NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 points table and bracket after final group games: Teams qualified, wildcards and more 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Nov 29, 2023
NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 points table and bracket after final group games: Teams qualified, wildcards and more
NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 points table and bracket after final group games: Teams qualified, wildcards and more

The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament's group stage phase has concluded. Eight teams have advanced. That includes six group winners and two wild cards from each conference. These teams will now play in single-game elimination rounds.

The In-Season Tournament knockout candidates weren't decided until the last day, making this concept highly successful and anticipated. Fans haven't been this engaged early in the NBA season previously.

Tuesday's group games were the most intense In-Season tournament game day because it will provide the final standings and teams set to play the knockouts, starting Monday, December 4th. The semifinals will be on December 7th, and the final will be on December 9th in Las Vegas.

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 points table and bracket after final group games

Only two teams had qualified for the knockout rounds until Tuesday's games. East Group A's Indiana Pacers and West Group A's LA Lakers had stormed into the knockouts with a 4-0 run in the group stage phase. Tuesday saw the other six teams, including two wildcards, qualify.

For fans unaware of the wildcard system, the twist was created for teams that finished second in their respective groups. The second-place teams with the most points and highest point differential will advance to the knockouts. Here's a look at the final points table and wildcard spot holders for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

East Group A:

TeamRecordPoint differential
Indiana Pacers4-0+39
Cleveland Cavaliers3-1+29
Philadelphia 76ers2-2+9
Atlanta Hawks1-3-32
Detroit Pistons0-4-45

East Group B:

TeamRecordPoint differential
Milwaukee Bucks4-0+46
New York Knicks3-1+42
Miami Heat2-2+4
Charlotte Hornets1-3-54
Washington Wizards0-4-38

East Group C:

Team RecordPoint differential
Boston Celtics3-1+27
Orlando Magic3-1+22
Brooklyn Nets3-1+20
Toronto Raptors1-3-21
Chicago Bulls0-4-48

Wildcard winners: New York Knicks (3-1 record with +42 differential).

West Group A:

TeamsRecordPoint differential
LA Lakers 4-0+74
Phoenix Suns3-1+34
Utah Jazz2-2-13
Portland Trail Blazers 1-3-39
Memphis Grizzlies0-4-56

West Group B:

TeamRecordPoint differential
New Orleans Pelicans3-1+33
Houston Rockets2-2+10
Dallas Mavericks2-2-8
Denver Nuggets2-2-10
LA Clippers1-3-25

West Group C:

TeamRecordPoint differential
Sacramento Kings4-0+30
Golden State Warriors2-2+4
Minnesota Timberwolves3-10
OKC Thunder1-3+24
San Antonio Spurs0-4-58

Wildcard Winners: Phoenix Suns (3-1 record with +34 differential).

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 conference quarter finals bracket

Now that we know which teams have qualified for the In-Season Tournament 2023 knockouts, here's a look at what knockout brackets look like.

The Eastern Conference saw the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks (wildcard). The Celtics will visit the Pacers, and the Bucks will host the Knicks. The teams with homecourt advantage have the point differential in their favor.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, abc and Phoenix Suns (wildcard) have qualified for the knockouts. The Lakers will play the Suns at home in the quarter-finals. The Pelicans will play the Kings.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
