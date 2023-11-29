NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 points table and bracket after final group games: Teams qualified, wildcards and more 

The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament's group stage phase has concluded. Eight teams have advanced. That includes six group winners and two wild cards from each conference. These teams will now play in single-game elimination rounds.

The In-Season Tournament knockout candidates weren't decided until the last day, making this concept highly successful and anticipated. Fans haven't been this engaged early in the NBA season previously.

Tuesday's group games were the most intense In-Season tournament game day because it will provide the final standings and teams set to play the knockouts, starting Monday, December 4th. The semifinals will be on December 7th, and the final will be on December 9th in Las Vegas.

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 points table and bracket after final group games

Only two teams had qualified for the knockout rounds until Tuesday's games. East Group A's Indiana Pacers and West Group A's LA Lakers had stormed into the knockouts with a 4-0 run in the group stage phase. Tuesday saw the other six teams, including two wildcards, qualify.

For fans unaware of the wildcard system, the twist was created for teams that finished second in their respective groups. The second-place teams with the most points and highest point differential will advance to the knockouts. Here's a look at the final points table and wildcard spot holders for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

East Group A:

Team Record Point differential Indiana Pacers 4-0 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 +29 Philadelphia 76ers 2-2 +9 Atlanta Hawks 1-3 -32 Detroit Pistons 0-4 -45

East Group B:

Team Record Point differential Milwaukee Bucks 4-0 +46 New York Knicks 3-1 +42 Miami Heat 2-2 +4 Charlotte Hornets 1-3 -54 Washington Wizards 0-4 -38

East Group C:

Team Record Point differential Boston Celtics 3-1 +27 Orlando Magic 3-1 +22 Brooklyn Nets 3-1 +20 Toronto Raptors 1-3 -21 Chicago Bulls 0-4 -48

Wildcard winners: New York Knicks (3-1 record with +42 differential).

West Group A:

Teams Record Point differential LA Lakers 4-0 +74 Phoenix Suns 3-1 +34 Utah Jazz 2-2 -13 Portland Trail Blazers 1-3 -39 Memphis Grizzlies 0-4 -56

West Group B:

Team Record Point differential New Orleans Pelicans 3-1 +33 Houston Rockets 2-2 +10 Dallas Mavericks 2-2 -8 Denver Nuggets 2-2 -10 LA Clippers 1-3 -25

West Group C:

Team Record Point differential Sacramento Kings 4-0 +30 Golden State Warriors 2-2 +4 Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 0 OKC Thunder 1-3 +24 San Antonio Spurs 0-4 -58

Wildcard Winners: Phoenix Suns (3-1 record with +34 differential).

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 conference quarter finals bracket

Now that we know which teams have qualified for the In-Season Tournament 2023 knockouts, here's a look at what knockout brackets look like.

The Eastern Conference saw the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks (wildcard). The Celtics will visit the Pacers, and the Bucks will host the Knicks. The teams with homecourt advantage have the point differential in their favor.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, abc and Phoenix Suns (wildcard) have qualified for the knockouts. The Lakers will play the Suns at home in the quarter-finals. The Pelicans will play the Kings.