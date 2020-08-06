NBA Injury Report - Ben Simmons' knee trouble, Jaren Jackson Jr. out for the season

With the NBA seeding games now underway in Disney World, we have had some amazing performances over the last week. However, as games progress, we also have seen some unfortunate injuries that can significantly affect teams' chances to win the title. Here in this article, we take a look at the latest NBA injury report.

NBA star Ben Simmons exits game early with knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Ben Simmons left the game against the Washington Wizards after 23 mins of play with a left knee problem.

Ben Simmons left tonight’s game and won’t return after injuring his knee.



Early indications on Simmons are encouraging — no swelling or pain in left knee after leaving court, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/dXNLHwRzfq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2020

Woj reported that there was no swelling or pain in the knee. The MRI report came back clean and Ben Simmons is now expected to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis for the upcoming NBA seeding games.

MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he's expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

Ben Simmons already missed several games earlier this season due to a lower back impingement. With Joel Embiid also getting back into the perfect shape, this news does not bode well for the Philadelphia 76ers who have just begun to find success with their new offensive lineup.

The Philadelphia 76ers will hope that this knee issue will not continue to bother Simmons as they hope to make a run for the NBA title.

Memphis Grizzlies playoff chances take a hit with Jaren Jackson Jr. going down

Jaren Jackson Jr. in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. tore his left knee meniscus during the NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Memphis Grizzlies put out the following statement about Jackson Jr.'s condition:

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update on Jaren Jackson Jr.: pic.twitter.com/MR3CfuqGIH — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 4, 2020

The Grizzlies who are barely hanging on as the eighth seed in the Western Conference have been dependant on Jackson Jr.'s scoring contributions so far in the NBA bubble. His injury comes as a major blow to their NBA playoff aspirations.

Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic injured before game against the Bucks

Jimmy Butler in Miami Heat uniform

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss another game due to right foot soreness. The Heat, who have title aspirations this season, are playing it safe with their star. Butler will not play against the Milwaukee Bucks in Thursday's NBA game.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as out vs. Milwaukee tomorrow (right foot soreness), according to the latest NBA injury report. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 5, 2020

Goran Dragic, who limped off the floor in the final minutes of the game against the Boston Celtics, is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bucks. Dragic is suffering a mild sprain on his right ankle.

Aaron Gordon goes down with hamstring issues

Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon went down after a hard foul from Kyle Lowry during their game against the Toronto Raptors. He did not return to play due to tightness in his left hamstring.

Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

Tests show that there was no serious damage done and he will be re-evaluated in several days. The Orlando Magic cannot afford to suffer any more injuries if they hope to make it far in the NBA playoffs.

Other NBA Injury Update..

Brooklyn Nets' veteran Jamal Crawford went down with a left hamstring injury just 5 minutes into his first game. We are yet to hear about his condition and whether the NBA great can return to play.

LA Clippers' guard Patrick Beverley will not be available to play against the Phoenix Suns with left calf soreness. Lou Williams will likely take his place in the starting lineup.

