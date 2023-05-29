NBA Injury Report: Gabe Vincent questionable, Malcolm Brogdon questionable and more updates on Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo (May 29th, 2023)

The Miami Heat has listed Gabe Vincent as questionable for Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals. Vincent missed Game 5 after rolling his left ankle but was cleared to play in Game 6. Everyone, including the former undrafted player, expects him to be in uniform for the winner-take-all encounter.

Miami’s starting point guard showed no effects of the said injury against the Celtics in his last game. He played 41 minutes and finished with 15 points on 6-18 shooting, including 3-6 from behind the arc.

Gabe Vincent (ankle) listed questionable for Monday.

Boston’s pace, which has caused the Heat problems over the past three games, didn’t seem to affect Gabe Vincent on defense. His pick-and-roll defense remained stout, even when pitted against bigger players such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Vincent’s presence will be key for the Miami Heat as they desperately try to end a three-game losing streak and enter the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have upgraded Malcolm Brogdon to questionable for Game 7. The new NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner was a late scratch in Game 6 due to a right forearm strain.

Brogdon hasn’t been himself due to the said injury. His best performance was in Game 1 when he had 19 points on 7-14 shooting, including 2-4 from behind the arc. It was all downhill from there.

Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) - QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 7 vs. Miami:Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) - QUESTIONABLEDanilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 7 vs. Miami:Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) - QUESTIONABLEDanilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

The reigning NBA Eastern Conference champs won games 4 and 5 without Malcolm Brogdon. Grant Williams has played well with the minutes available due to Brogdon’s injury. Brogdon, though, would still be an important piece, if available, due to his playmaking and ability to get to the rim.

Tyler Herro: Right-hand surgery; Injured since: April 16, 2023

Tyler Herro broke his right hand in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. He had surgery on Apr. 21 and was expected to be out for at least six weeks.

A week ago, he was cleared by Miami doctors to engage in non-contact basketball activities. He can be seen shooting before the Heat start their warmups in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Will Manso @WillManso First time we’ve seen this in a while. Tyler Herro starting some on court work with no wrap on his shooting hand and taking shots. Nice step in his road back. First time we’ve seen this in a while. Tyler Herro starting some on court work with no wrap on his shooting hand and taking shots. Nice step in his road back. https://t.co/x4a8n9jJ6s

Although the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner has started shooting and dribbling, he looks far from ready to play. Reports have come out that many in the Heat camp are not confident the team will see Herro again this season.

The Miami Heat have sorely missed his playmaking and shooting, particularly in their three straight losses. Herro would have been invaluable in Game 7 as well.

Victor Oladipo: Left knee surgery; Injured since: April 23, 2023

Two games after losing Tyler Herro to a hand injury, the Miami Heat was dealt another blow. They lost guard Victor Oladipo to a serious knee injury to the same left knee that has troubled him over the past years.

The surgery on April 26 was the third in the past four years. He is expected to be out for six months. The two-time NBA All-Star has a player option next season, so it remains to be seen if he will be in a Heat uniform.

Will Manso @WillManso Good to see Victor Oladipo here tonight supporting his Heat teammates. Good to see Victor Oladipo here tonight supporting his Heat teammates. https://t.co/SDSNJGl2i1

Oladipo’s injury has opened up minutes for Caleb Martin who has been having a superb NBA ECF.

