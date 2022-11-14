NBA Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo still probable, Jrue Holiday still out and more updates on Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham | November 14, 2022

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to battle left knee soreness. The Milwaukee Bucks have listed him yet again as probable against the Atlanta Hawks. He had the same status versus the San Antonio Spurs but didn’t play in that game.

Antetokounmpo has now missed three of the last four games with the Bucks. After an impressive 9-0 start to the season, they are just 2-2 unsurprisingly as “The Greek Freak” has been dealing with a sore knee.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face a tough task in beating the Atlanta Hawks even on their home floor. Milwaukee will already miss the services of two former NBA All-Stars in Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Middleton hasn’t played a game all season and will be sidelined for a few more after an off-season wrist injury.

Jrue Holiday, on the other hand, has already missed the Bucks’ last three games due to a right ankle sprain. He last played against the OKC Thunder on November 5 when he led Milwaukee with 29 points.

The perennial NBA All-Defense team member has been off to a great start, helping Antetokounmpo carry the Bucks without Middleton. Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, career-high 5.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 10 games.

Even if Giannis Antetokounmpo plays, the Bucks’ backcourt will be at a major disadvantage as the Atlanta Hawks feature two NBA All-Star point guards. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are expected to make life difficult for Milwaukee.

Without Holiday, the Bucks have been leaning on Jevon Carter, who is averaging a career-best in points with 9.2. The NBA journeyman is also shooting a career-high from beyond the arc with 42.3%.

Paolo Banchero: Left ankle sprain; Injured since November 7, 2022

Paolo Banchero could remain in street clothes when the Detroit Pistons face the Charlotte Hornets.

The first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft could miss his third straight game for the Orlando Magic due to a left ankle sprain. Paolo Banchero played his last game against the Houston Rockets on November 7 where he suffered an injury.

Surprisingly, though, the Orlando Magic have beaten two elite teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns without the former Duke standout. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has been leaning on his entire roster for back-to-back wins to offset Banchero’s absence.

In the win against the Suns, the Magic had all the starters in double figures and Terrence Ross the super sub. They’re looking to replicate the same performance at home versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Cade Cunningham: Left shin soreness; Injured since November 7, 2022

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, was on the injury list three games ago. He has left shin soreness and will miss the Detroit Pistons’ next three games. He will be re-evaluated after next week.

If everything goes as planned, he is slated to return to action against the Sacramento Kings on November 20.

Cunningham is following up his great rookie season with an even more impressive second year. He is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists which are all career highs. His outside shooting has taken a big dip, though, as he is hitting just 27.9% of his three-point shots. He also struggled last year with a 31.4% clip, but not as badly as the early going this season.

Cory Joseph has been handling point guard duties for the Pistons without Cunningham.

