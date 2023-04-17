NBA Injury Report - Jordan Poole is questionable for Game 2 against the Kings after rolling his left ankle

Jordan Poole has just landed on the Golden State Warriors' injury report due to a sprained left ankle. He played 22 minutes and finished Saturday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with 17 points and three assists.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater had this to report:

“Jordan Poole is questionable for Game 2 tomorrow night in Sacramento. He rolled his left ankle on a drive last night. Was icing it postgame.”

“Swaggy Poole” played all 82 regular-season games, so it would be very unfortunate if he misses one or more games in the playoffs. Poole has been the Warriors’ most dangerous threat from the bench over the last two seasons. Steve Kerr will have to re-adjust his rotation if the shooting guard is sidelined.

Poole is averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. He is hitting 43.0% from the field, including 33.6% from behind the arc. If he’s available, he may have to continue coming off the bench for Donte DiVincenzo, who has become De’Aaron Fox’s primary defender.

Regardless of whether Poole starts or comes off the bench, his absence will put the Warriors at a disadvantage against the Kings. Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and DiVincenzo are expected to see more action if “Swaggy Poole” is sidelined.

Jordan Poole’s impact in winning has dropped compared to last year

"Swaggy Poole" has struggled on defense again this season for the Golden State Warriors.

Last year, the Golden State Warriors lauded Jordan Poole’s significant improvement in win shares. In his rookie season, he was -1.2, followed by 1.9 and a giant leap to 6.0 last year. That figure has dropped to 3.2 this season.

Poole had a 3.1 offensive win share last season, which is now just 1.4. He also suffered a similar setback on defensive win shares with 2.9 last year and 1.9 this season.

In the playoffs last year, his inability to help the Golden State Warriors on defense forced Steve Kerr to take him out in certain situations. The Boston Celtics repeatedly went after him in the 2022 NBA Finals and it nearly paid off for the Eastern Conference champs.

If JP continues to struggle on the defensive end of the postseason, Kerr may have to limit his minutes like last season.

The Golden State Warriors' offense almost always gets credit for their four championships in eight years. Their defense, however, has been a big key in their dynastic run.

If Jordan Poole can’t provide at least an average performance on defense, he may have to sit on the sidelines longer than during the regular season.

