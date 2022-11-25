NBA Injury Report: LeBron James still questionable, Nikola Jokic probable and more updates on Joel Embiid and Jrue Holiday

NBA superstar LeBron James could make his much-awaited return tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. He last played in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers on November 9.

The LA Lakers have officially listed “King James” as questionable in San Antonio. Despite the questionable status, fans are looking forward to seeing the four-time NBA MVP return after Chris Haynes reported his imminent comeback.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. https://t.co/Ne9wjF9MQG

The Lakers are 3-2 over the last five games without James and 3-3 overall. James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals before he suffered a left adductor strain.

Darvin Ham initially replaced LeBron James with Wenyen Gabriel in the starting lineup but has since given that role to Austin Reaves. Without James, Reaves has given the Lakers solid contribution with his underrated playmaking and heads-up play.

James’ absence has forced Anthony Davis to take on an even bigger role for the Lakers. AD has responded in a big way as he has put up MVP-like numbers. It remains to be seen whether Davis will continue to be as aggressive and as dominant if “King James” is back on the floor.

Meanwhile, back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as probable versus the LA Clippers tonight. The Serbian superstar is dealing with left hip soreness and will be continuously monitored by Denver’s medical staff.

Before playing the last two games, Jokic missed the previous four due to Covid-19. He didn’t take time off to ramp up conditioning once he cleared the league’s health and safety protocols. It’s probably a big reason why his hips have been sore.

Official Bookmaker @bookmaker_eu Nikola Jokic is probable for Friday Nikola Jokic is probable for Friday https://t.co/rpaSmStzzd

After his return from Covid-19, Nikola Jokic didn’t miss a beat. He continues to be the hub of everything the Denver Nuggets run on offense. Unless something dramatic happens, Jokic should be available tonight.

Joel Embiid: Left mid-foot sprain; Injured since November 19, 2022

Joel Embiid will miss his third straight game due to a left mid-foot sprain.

Joel Embiid was supposedly only going to miss two games after he injured his foot against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 19. The Philadelphia 76ers, however, have officially ruled him out for tonight versus the Orlando Magic.

Tonight will mark the third consecutive game one of the NBA’s most dominant players will be sidelined. Philly clearly wants to be overly cautious with Embiid, particularly when it comes to foot injuries.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both listed out for tomorrow’s game agains the Magic. Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both listed out for tomorrow’s game agains the Magic.

Orlando will be without the 2022 NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero. Without Banchero, the 76ers might be willing to give Embiid more time to recover.

Paul Reed and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell are expected to get more playing time without Joel Embiid.

Jrue Holiday: Non-Covid illness since November 23, 2022

Jrue Holiday is dealing with non-Covid related illness.

Jrue Holiday is back on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report due to a non-Covid related illness. He played in the Bucks’ last two games but missed the previous four due to an ankle injury.

Milwaukee’s training staff will have enough time to check during the shootaround regarding Holiday's status. Unless something significant happens, he’s expected to help Giannis Antetokounmpo carry the Bucks.

After an impressive 9-0 start to their NBA season, the Bucks have since slumped to 3-8. A big part of the reason for the struggle is the injuries to Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also still don’t have Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Jrue Holiday (illness) listed probable for Friday. Jrue Holiday (illness) listed probable for Friday.

Antetokounmpo has been incredible almost every time he plays, but he will need help against the imposing frontline of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Bucks will be in a better position to win with Jrue Holiday around when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

